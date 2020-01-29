Wildlife experts stress importance of boating, water safety in winter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia residents who have cabin fever and want to get out on the water need to take extra precautions during the winter.

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said people typically hit the water for hours on end to fish for big catfish and bass. Residents also hunt for waterfowl, deer and other animals.

Department officials said time spent on lakes, ponds and rivers can be especially dangerous this time of year, because hypothermia can set in very quickly and incapacitate even the strongest swimmers. People are encouraged to take a friend who can help if needed.

Conservation police also stress wearing a life jacket, especially when the water is cold. Jackets with foam buoyancy work better than inflatable life jackets in cold temperatures, the department said.

Boaters are also asked to carry a means of communication and let family and friends know what body of water they will be on, where they will be launching from and when they are expected back to shore. Checking weather forecasts is also important before going out.

Finally, people are asked to follow their boat manufacturer’s weight limits and be smart about weight distribution on board, to reduce the chance of falling overboard.