RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has not formally presented his legislative proposal to suspend the state’s gas tax, existing law could mean his plan will not bring down gas prices.

Virginia’s Motor Vehicle Fuels Sales Tax is levied on distributors, and not consumers, according to the state code.

“If the gas tax –the Virginia gas tax– is taken away from the distributor, that should lower the price of the gas that the actual retailer is paying. Presumably, the retailer is going to then lower their price for the customer. But, technically speaking, they don’t have to,” said 8News Legal Analyst Russ Stone.

Youngkin announced his plan to suspend the gas tax for three months, as pains at the pump persist amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

If the tax is suspended, distributors would not have to pay roughly $0.26 per gallon for diesel and gasoline, according to existing tax rates.

Youngkin said he would slowly reintroduce the gas tax following the three months.

A former Virginia governor chimed in today; democratic U.S. Senator Tim Kaine. He was asked about talks to suspend the federal gas tax.

Kaine said gas companies are more influenced by each others’ prices than the state gas tax.

“The Virginia gas tax was much lower than the North Carolina gas tax, but the price at the pump in communities that are on the border between Virginia and North Carolina was exactly the same,” Kaine explained. “It wasn’t, you know, a $0.10 or $0.15 difference because folks who are operating the gas stations are like, ‘well we’re just gonna charge what they’re charging a mile away.”

8News contacted Wawa, Sheetz, BP, Sunoco, Shell, Costco, 7-Eleven and Exxon and asked if they will lower gas prices if the state’s gas tax is suspended.

Two retailers responded via email. A spokesperson for Costco said, “management has no comment at this time.”

A spokesperson for Exxon deflected, recommending we contact the American Petroleum Institute, and the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers; trade groups that do not set retail gas prices.

The governor will present his proposal in an upcoming special legislative session.