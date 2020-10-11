Williams, Crawford lead No. 5 Notre Dame past Florida State, 42-26

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Kyren Williams ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns and safety Shaun Crawford helped thwart a potential Florida State rally with a goal-line interception in No. 5 Notre Dame’s 42-26 victory Saturday night.
Williams fumbled at his own 32 on the second play from scrimmage, then riddled Florida State the rest of the way, picking up 130 yards and both his TDs by halftime as the Fighting Irish took a 35-20 lead.
Ian Book completed 16 of 25 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 58 yards and another score.
With Notre Dame leading 42-26, the Seminoles drove 73 yards to the 5, but Crawford picked off Jordan Travis’ pass with 8:21 left.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Precedent, recusal, Roe: A court nomination viewer’s guide
- Man fires gun inside of home during Newport News barricade situation, taken into custody
- 28 arrested, tear gas used in Wisconsin protests
- Guard in custody after man dies in shooting at protests
- Boston College beats Pittsburgh in OT on missed PAT