Small dogs need dog sweaters more than larger canine breeds because they lose body heat faster.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Dogs of Williamsburg — and of course, their owners — can look forward to a day in the park next weekend at the annual Canine Carnival, hosted by Williamsburg Parks and Recreation.

The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Quarterpath Park, located at 202

Quarterpath Road, and includes plenty of fun for dogs of all shapes and sizes.

Free pet caricatures, dog runs on Radar Run and vendors will be available all afternoon, and scheduled contests will be held later in the day.

At 2 p.m., dog costume contests will kick off, with prizes for the most original costumes and best duo costumes.

The day will conclude with Wiener Dog Races at 3:30 p.m., as dachshunds of all ages race down a 40-foot track.

Special event parking will be available at the park for $5 a car.