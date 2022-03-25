RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The owner of a Winchester, Virginia roadside zoo, Wilson’s Wild Animal Park, and his nephew pleaded no contest to multiple counts of animal cruelty on Friday.

Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that Keith Wilson pleaded no contest to 27 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty in Fredrick County Circuit Court. His nephew, Christian Dall’Acqua, pleaded no contest to 19 misdemeanor counts.

In 2019, 119 exotic and agricultural animals were seized from Wilson’s roadside zoo after a judge found that he “cruelly treated, neglected or deprived” the animals.

Under a plea agreement, Wilson and Dall’Acqua were sentenced to 12 months on each count. They received a suspended sentence.

Neither of them can work, own, buy or sell any exotic animals for five years.