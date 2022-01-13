Sunday’s winter storm: Snow, sleet, rain with accumulations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Things are starting to shape up more and more by the day for Sunday’s winter storm. Once again, though, things are subject to change as we get closer to the event, if new information calls for changes.

Tentatively, this is our snowfall totals forecast. We’re calling for 5 to 10 inches closer to the mountains and for our western counties including west Goochland, Cumberland, Louisa, Culpeper, Buckingham, west Prince Edward, west Charlotte County and Orange County. As this storm system wraps up later in the day, folks may see sleet as well.

Areas in the light blue will see 2 to 5 inches, that goes for the Richmond metro area, Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, Lunenburg County, Powhatan, Hanover County, Eastern Spotsylvania, Amelia and Nottoway. With everything starting off as snow then sleet moving in before wrapping up as rain, icy conditions will be a big area of concern.

Areas in green will see snow to start off then everything will transition to rain later in the day. This goes for southern Greensville County, southern Sussex County, points to Norfolk as well. Areas in green will see an inch of snow at most before the transition.

Right now, models have a high setup to the North, which will give our low more of a track crossing straight through the state. But if the high sets up in a slightly different area, this storm track will set up just off the coast, tracking along the coastline.

As it currently stands, we will be looking at a mess as we continue through the day on Sunday as snow will transition to sleet and rain later in the day. As the storm systems pull away going into Sunday evening/overnight, clear skies are ahead for Monday morning.

Here is the setup as it stands. The first low will be impacting Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and that low sprouts another low off the coast and that low will be what gives us winter weather. As you can see, the sleet line and transition to rain, as well as the low’s track is directly up Interstate 95. We are looking at a heavy snow event for the mountains and a good portion of our western counties but as we get closer to the Richmond netro area, that’s where we’ll see the transition.

Areas points south and east of Richmond will see snow to start off the event but everything will quickly transition over to sleet and then rain throughout the remainder of the day as the storm system continues to pull through.

A cold day on Saturday also sets up the scene for a significant winter weather event as everything will stick that begins to fall, so please remain off the roads if at all possible.

Here’s what we’re expecting: mainly snow and some sleet for western Goochland County, Cumberland, Louisa, Prince Edward amd Buckingham. All the areas coated in purple will see more of a heavy snow event. All the areas coated in pink will see more of a mix, starting off as snow, transitioning to sleet, then all rain.

Due to this wintry mix, snowfall totals will be curbed before all is said and done. As we start to get to southern Dinwiddie County, Sussex, Brunswick, Greensville County and Lower Peninsula, those areas will see more rain then everyone else but everything once again will start off as snow so they may see some snow accumulation before more rain moves in towards the second half of the day, possibly washing out a good portion of any accumulating snow.

Let’s time this out for you. Early Sunday morning, 8 to 10 a.m., everyone starts off with snow and this will be a heavy wet snow across Central Virginia and that heavy snow continues for several hours as we can see.

We jump to 1 p.m. then as we can see, warmer air starts to work its way in from the Southeast so we see that transition to rain near Norfolk while the rest of us are still dealing with heavy snow showers for the most part but that area of pink is sleet.

That pink line continues to push its way northwest and is over the City of Richmond by the time we get to 4 p.m. and everyone south/southeast of that line will be seeing all rain by that point in time so snowfall totals will begin to be curbed. As you can also see, heavy snow still continues for folks that live farther north/northwest so power outages will be a big area of concern as we continue to barrel through Sunday.

This becomes an all rain event for the City of Richmond by 6 p.m., and heavy rain at that. That rain will continue throughout the evening as this storm system pulls away. But as you can see that area of pink pushes west so on top of the copious amounts of snow our western counties may see, there will be a layer of ice on top of that snow, on top of powerlines, and roads may be impassable.

This event really begins to wrap up and pull away into our late evening/overnight hours and we’ll see clearing skies going into Monday morning. A large portion of us across the area will wrap up as rain but a few of us father west and north will see this system wrap up as a sleet, rain event.

All of us will see sunshine come Monday morning as the dust settles after a long end to the weekend.

Please, once again, remain off the roads on Sunday and Monday morning if you can because we will be dealing with icy conditions across the area so traveling conditions will not be great, unfortunately. We’ll keep you updated on all changes as we receive them. Be safe and be prepared!