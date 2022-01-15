Winter Storm Sunday: Expect snow, sleet & rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We are expecting a significant winter storm to move into the area come Sunday morning and lasting throughout the day, so please make sure to be prepared and try to stay home if you can throughout the day tomorrow.

Let’s take a look at our snowfall forecast.

Mostly a rain event for Southeastern VA but if you happen to be awake early enough, you may see a few snowflakes before everything quickly transitions to rain.

For most of Dinwiddie County, Sussex County, Greensville County, Brunswick County etc., expect 1 to 2 inches of snow before everything is quickly washed away by rain thereafter. That area is shaded in gray.

For the Richmond Metro, Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, Amelia, Nottoway etc., expect 2 to 5 inches of snow, then sleet or freezing rain, and then rain, so some snowfall may be washed away. That area is in lighter blue.

Darker blue is for our folks in western Goochland, Cumberland, Louisa, Prince Edward etc., expect 5 to 10 inches of snow with some sleet later on.

The bright purple area is for our folks in the mountains. Expect over a foot of snow is this area by the time all is said and done.

To time this out for you, we start off with snow showers across our southern counties tomorrow morning between 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Possibly a few flurries for Southeastern VA before rain moves in very quickly thereafter. The area of pink is sleet, so expect icy conditions where you see pink.

Pink will be the separation between snow and rain for now.

This storm system will move directly through the middle of the area throughout the day, so expect a very long day of activity from start to finish.

Heavy wet snow showers off to the West and Southwest through the North, this is where we will see 1 to 2 inches of snow per hour, or more.

Light to moderate snow showers for the Richmond Metro by the time we get to Noon to 2 p.m.

As we can see, that area of pink moving north/northeast, this is where a bit of freezing rain will start to make its way in, along with sleet just south of Richmond. More rain will push its way in from the southeast as temperatures slowly rise above freezing.

The sleet and freezing rain mix will be over Richmond by 2 or 3 p.m., and this is where road conditions may become even worse, as the sleet and freezing rain will be falling on top of the snow that from earlier. More rain making its way in from the southeast as well.

Even heavier snow will fall in the West and North, so expect significant power outages as we continue throughout the day. The heavy snow will weigh down powerlines and snap tree branches. Please try to secure an alternate form of power, especially if you happen to live close to the mountains, as this will be mainly a snow and sleet event for folks farther west.

Rain begins to take over for a majority of the area by the time we get to 4 to 5 p.m., and throughout the remainder of the evening. It will still be snowing heavily to the West and North, so expect an all day snow–along with a bit of sleet from the area shaded in pink– if you happen to live farther west.

As rain takes over, we can expect some snow to be washed away, mainly for our southern counties and a decent portion of the Richmond Metro area and portions of the peninsulas.

This event will wrap up as rain for most of us.

This storm system continues to book it north as temperatures remain above the freezing mark overnight going into Monday morning. We can expect some minimal melting overnight, but a better chance for melting throughout the day on Monday as some sunshine returns. Monday will be a very windy and a chilly day overall.

Please prepare for the storm today. Make sure you have all of your essentials if your power happens to go out. Please make sure to try and solidify an alternate form of heating for your house.

If you happen to be stuck on the roads– but once again please stay off the roads if you can– make sure you have food to sustain you, water as well as warm blankets.