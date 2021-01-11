Woman accused of trying to drown child in Appomattox River

Local authorities are investigating a possible attempted drowning of a child at the Appomattox River Monday morning. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell authorities are investigating an attempted drowning of a child at the Appomattox River this morning.

According to Hopewell Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Riverside Avenue after bystanders reported a woman taking a child into the cold water.

Hopewell City Marina near the area where a woman is accused of attempting to drown a child Monday, January 11, 2020. (Photo: Sabrina Shutters, 8News Reporter)

Hopewell Police and the Hopewell Fire Department arrived and found the woman in and the child in “waist high water.”

Officers got into the water and removed the child from the woman. According to a release, they were able to resuscitate the child and transport him to VCU Medical Center for further medical attention.

Hopewell City Park located near where a woman is accused of attempting to drown a child. (Photo: Sabrina Shutters, 8News Reporter)

The woman walked deeper into the water but was pulled safely by HFD. She was taken to John Randolph Medical Center with non- life threatening injuries.

A criminal investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lead Detective Keith Krueger of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.