Woman charged after reportedly hitting children with a bullwhip

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tennessee woman is behind bars after police responded to a call about an ‘intoxicated woman hitting her kids with a bull whip.’

According to a Hawkins County Police report, Crystal Elaine McMillian, 38, was standing in the front yard of a Rogersville home holding a whip when deputies arrived.

Crystal Elaine McMillian (Source: Hawkins County Jail)

Deputies on the scene said the mother admitted to hitting her kids with the whip.

The report goes on to read that, “Crystal was very intoxicated and stated the kids hit her first.”

According to that report, one of the children told deputies that their mother did hit them with the whip.

McMillian was arrested for aggravated child abuse and was taken to the Hawkins County Jail.

No further information was immediately available.