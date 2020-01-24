1  of  3
Breaking News
At least 14 dead, 315 hurt in earthquake in eastern Turkey VADOC ends practice of strip searching children Police: 21-year-old killed after crashing into GRTC Pulse bus stop
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments

Woman dies after hair, clothing gets caught in raisin processing machine

News

by: Nathaly Juarez

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Sanger Herald

DEL REY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman in California died after her hair and clothing got stuck while clearing debris on Friday from a raisin processing machine.

The incident happened at the Del Rey Packing Company in Del Rey.

Officials say the woman died as a result of the trauma she suffered.  

Credit: Sanger Herald

Several units are currently on the scene, including Sanger Fire and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health will handle the investigation. 

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events