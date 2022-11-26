PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Firefighters used a ladder on one of their trucks to rescue a woman who was trapped on the second floor of a burning home in the Dumfries area Saturday morning.

Crews from the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue saw heavy smoke on the first and second floors of the town house when they first arrived in the 3600 block of Dahlgren Pl. The fire was in the basement.

After firefighters rescued the woman from a bedroom on the second floor, a team flew her to a regional burn center with serious injuries.

Crews had the fire, itself, out relatively quickly. There was moderate damage to the home and minimal damage to an adjoining town house. The American Red Cross was helping four people who were displaced as a result of the fire.