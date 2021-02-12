Woman killed, Henrico police investigating as domestic homicide

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One woman is dead following what police believe to be a domestic-related incident in Henrico County. Police responded to a call for a medical emergency in the 6900 block of Holland Street around 4:00 p.m. this afternoon where they found the victim visibly injured.

She passed away at the scene. Police are now investigating her death as a domestic homicide.

They are not currently looking for any suspects connected to the killing.

The woman’s identity is being held while police continue notifying family members.

“Homicide scenes take a significant amount of time to investigate, and our staff works tirelessly to thoroughly document and follow-up on leads provided by our community and we are grateful for that,” says Lieutenant Matt Pecka.