PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews in Oregon rescued a woman who fell into a septic tank and had been trapped there for multiple days.

Once the woman was rescued from the tank on Wednesday, she was flown to a nearby hospital.

Estacada fire crews rescue a woman from a septic tank on Aug. 21, 2019. (Estacada Fire Dept.)

Estacada Fire District No. 69 said the septic tank was located on the woman’s own property.

The woman’s condition is unknown at this time.