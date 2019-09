PETERSBURG, Va., (WRIC) — A woman and dog were rescued from a burning building in Petersburg Sunday night.

Petersburg fire crews were called to the 100 block of South Sycamore Street at 7:22 p.m. for reports of a building fire.

When they arrived, crews rescued a woman and a dog, who were trapped on the third floor.

Firefighters put out the fire and rescued the woman in 15 minutes.

No other injuries were reported.