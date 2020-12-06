Woman seriously injured in train-vehicle crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Suffolk are on the scene of a train-vehicle crash Saturday night that left one woman with serious injuries.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Capital Street and Railroad Avenue.

Officials say the adult woman who was driving the vehicle is being transported by Nightingale medical helicopter to an area hospital with serious injuries.

She was assessed and treated by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel after being extricated from the vehicle.

As of 11:20 p.m., the roadway at the immediate location will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, officials say.

The accident remains under investigation. No additional information is available for release at this time.

This is a breaking news story.









(Courtesy: City of Suffolk)

