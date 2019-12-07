Woman shot in Richmond’s Southside, police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is recovering after a shooting last night on Richmond’s Southside.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Laurelbrook Drive just after 10 p.m. last night.

When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman suffering a gunshout wound.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

There is no known suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

