RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police say a woman was shot on the city’s southside early Friday morning.

Calls of a reported shooting came in around 12:44 a.m. Officers responded to 2200 Afton Ave. and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at (804) 780-1000.