Woman turns to 8News over cemetery neglect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After years of problems with maintenance at the cemetery where her loved ones are buried, a local woman called 8News for help.

A woman whose loved ones are buried at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Richmond says she is fed up with the grounds not being taken care of properly, so she took matters into her own hands.

71-year-old Evelyn Lightfoot decided to cut the grass around her family’s plot herself.

“We come every two weeks,” Lightfoot said. “We give them a chance if they don’t cut it we come back.”

She mows her plot and the surrounding ones; in fact you can see the line from where she stops.

“They leave it four inches,” Lightfoot said. “I cut it down to two inches.”

She said that she had complained to the management to no effect and now she’s calling on 8News to help her get the word out to other families whose loved ones are buried in the overgrown cemetery.

“Check on their gravesites and if the grass is tall, they need to complain, because if you don’t complain, it’s not going to be taken care of,” Lightfoot said. “The way they act, I’m the only one complaining”

8News spoke to a representative from the cemetery’s office, but they declined to comment for the story.

“I think it’s uncalled for and I don’t really care what she thinks,” Lightfoot said regarding the cemetery employee. “She doesn’t have guts enough to call the company and complain about the money they are spending on Brightview to cut the grass.”

Lightfoot said she just wants the cemetery to start doing their own lawn care before things get out of hand.

"It's going to end up being like Evergreen," Lightfoot said. "Nobody's going to care. It's just going to grow up and it's just going to go to waste."