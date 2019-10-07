Woman without ticket boards Delta plane at Florida airport

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, photo shows a Delta Air Lines airplane on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport in the Queens borough of New York. Delta Air Lines, Inc. reports earnings Thursday, April 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Delta Airlines says a woman was able to board one of its planes at a Florida airport without a ticket and was removed, delaying the flight.

The airline apologized in a statement Sunday for the three-hour delay on its Orlando-Atlanta flight. The woman was taken off the plane, and officials screened all passengers again.

Delta says it’s working with law enforcement and with the Transportation Security Administration at MCO on their investigation. It was not clear how the woman boarded the plane Saturday.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Delta employees asked for her ticket because she was in someone else’s seat.

Orlando police Lt. Wanda Miglio says the woman said she threw her ticket away and didn’t have identification.

A TSA official told the newspaper that the woman went through security.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events