Woodstock, Virginia man arrested in fatal accident involving UTV

MONTCALM, WV (WVNS) — State Troopers from the Princeton Detachment of the West Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal accident in the Montcalm area of Mercer County. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Investigators said a Jeep Cherokee hit a UTV. The driver of the side-by-side, Corey McKinney, was killed in the collision. His wife, Sabrina McKinney was flown to the hospital with serious injuries. Her condition is not known.

The driver of the Jeep, Ricky Olivo, Jr. of Woodstock, Virginia is being charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI causing serious bodily injury and driving on a suspended license. The case is under investigation by Trooper J.L Wood.

LATEST HEADLINES: