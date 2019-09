LOVINGSTON, Va. (WJHL) – The yak that had garnered attention after escaping into the Virginia mountains has been killed after being struck by a vehicle.

Nelson County Farm Bureau, who had taken photos of the yak after his escape, wrote in a post on Friday that they are sad to hear of his passing.

So very sad to share the news that Meteor, the elusive, escaped yak, tragically met his end this morning after being hit… Posted by Nelson County Farm Bureau on Friday, September 27, 2019

According to Nelson County Farm Bureau’s post, the yak, dubbed “Meteor,” was killed on US 29 in Nelson County, Virginia.