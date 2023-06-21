HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- The Henrico County police Department is investigating a shooting that left a young male hurt Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Wood Thrush Circle near Audubon Drive around 12:34 a.m. for a reported shooting. A juvenile male was found on the scene with injuries and taken to the hospital.

No information has been released about a suspect or the victim’s identity.

Police are still investigating. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story.