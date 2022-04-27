RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) has been awarded $631,262 to help with crisis management in schools.

Youngkin says the funds will be used to start a crisis management enhancement project to increase communication and coordination between school officials and law enforcement. The project is aimed to increase school safety and sustainability planning efforts.

“I am pleased to see Virginia developing stronger school-law enforcement partnerships,” Governor Glenn Youngkin said. “This funding will have a significant impact on the safety and wellbeing of our school communities in Virginia.”

Initiatives include developing the following:

A statewide crisis management plan and training curriculum

A Virginia-specific mobile crisis planning app

Automation of the Virginia School Safety Inspection Checklist

Age-appropriate and role-specific training videos on crisis response techniques

“Preparation is the key to ensuring the safety and security of Virginia’s schools,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Robert Mosier. “The importance of investing in resources and developing partnerships and communication between law enforcement officers and school personnel cannot be understated.”

Gov. Youngkin says DCJS will lead the project in collaboration with other state agencies, including the Virginia Department of Education and Virginia State Police.

More information about the DCJS Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety can be found here.