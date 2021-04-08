Newsfeed Now: Pres. Biden to unveil executive actions to combat gun violence; Old Navy responds to first-grader’s letter

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- Four members of a South Carolina family and another person are killed in what deputies call a mass shooting.

Other stories in today’s show:

Authorities in New York say a 9-year-old girl called 911 on her birthday after her dad fatally shot her mom and two siblings before turning the gun on himself.

After a wave of mass shootings in recent weeks, President Joe Biden will unveil a series of executive actions Thursday morning to combat gun violence in America.

Countries around the world are beginning to implement vaccine passports, both for their own citizens and for tourists from other countries in hopes that will help their economies recover more quickly.

A mass vaccine event at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Colorado comes to a sudden halt after 11 patients experienced adverse reactions after receiving their Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

After struggling with fertility, two Louisiana deputies welcomed two sons into the world.

Tragically, this couple lost both sons, one in 2016 and another in 2020.

Now, they’re searching for someone to help them start the family they’ve been longing for.

If cats have nine lives, one cat named Sinatra has probably used a few of them.

He got lost after his family’s home was destroyed by Hurricane Michael, but two and a half years later, Sinatra found his way home.

A first-grader in Arkansas is gaining national attention after she asked Old Navy to make girl jeans with real pockets.

