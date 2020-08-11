Newsfeed Now: President Trump pulled from briefing; A look at the future of college football

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a U.S. Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon. He returned minutes later, saying there was a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control.”

(Getty Images)

Other stories in today’s show:

RALLY CONFRONTATIONS: What started as a pro-police rally in Fort Collins, CO on Saturday got heated, as counter protesters and rally goers escalated conversations into confrontations. KDVR’s Chris Parente joins the show to talk about the viral videos.

Fort Collins pro-police rally turns into brawl, photo courtesy @clarawilsonn

FUTURE OF THE BIG TEN: The presidents of the Big Ten universities are expected to meet Tuesday morning to decide on their college football seasons, a report from ESPN states.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 07: Nicholas Petit-Frere #78 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after winning the Big Ten Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

