Bears promote DeFilippo to pass game coordinator

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP)The Chicago Bears promoted John DeFilippo to pass game coordinator while keeping him in his role as quarterbacks coach on Monday.

DeFilippo joined coach Matt Nagy’s staff last season. He was the offensive coordinator for Minnesota during the 2018 season and Jacksonville in 2019 before he was fired. He previously worked for Philadelphia, Cleveland, Oakland, the New York Jets, the New York Giants, Indianapolis and Carolina.

DeFilippo takes over for Dave Ragone, who left to become offensive coordinator in Atlanta.

The Bears are coming off back-to-back 8-8 regular seasons. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky started the first three games before getting benched in favor of Nick Foles. He returned to the lineup later in the season after the struggling Foles got hurt.

Trubisky, the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft, is set to become a free agent after the Bears opted not to exercise their fifth-year option on his contract.

