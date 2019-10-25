Redskins struggle on offense, lose at Vikings

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kirk Cousins completed 23 of 26 passes for 285 yards, leading his new team, the Minnesota Vikings, over his old team, the Washington Redskins, 19-9.

Case Keenum, also playing against his former teammates, was 12 for 16 passing for Washington before leaving with an injury.

Rookie Dwayne Haskins was 3 for 5 with an interception in relief

Washington loses its second straight, failing to score a touchdown in both games, and will play at Buffalo on Nov. 3.

Minnesota (6-2) has won four in a row and is at Kansas City next.