Titans coach Mike Vrabel adds pair of offensive assistants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans have hired Erik Frazier as an offensive skill assistant and Jason Houghtaling as an offensive line assistant.

The Titans announced the moves Thursday.

Frazier spent the past two seasons coaching wide receivers and as pass game coordinator for Montana State. He coached receivers at Western Illinois in 2018 and was a graduate assistant at Northwestern in 2017. He’s also coached at Dayton and Delaware Valley.

He worked training camps with the New York Giants in 2019, Minnesota in 2018 and Kansas City in 2017 as a minority intern. The Philadelphia native was a Division II All-America wide receiver at Kutztown.

Houghtaling was offensive line coach at Colgate last season, and he was head coach at Wagner between 2015 and 2019. He also coached running backs at Wagner in 2006, the offensive line in 2007 and 2008, and was offensive coordinator there in 2012 and 2014.

He was offensive coordinator at Cornell in 2013. Houghtaling graduated from Binghamton in 2004 and started coaching at his alma mater Windsor Central High School.

—

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL