Varina, NFL alum Michael Robinson discusses move from preseason to regular season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Varina and Penn State great Michael Robinson made the transition from quarterback to fullback in the pros, so he knows this time of year when teams are making the move from larger preseason rosters to the full 53-man roster is a tense time.

“I know me as a role player, I wasn’t a quarterback making bunch of money who knew that he had his job on the team,” Robinson said. “Up until cut day, I was still nervous. I kept my phone on ringer, told people, don’t call me because you never know.”

Even when the opening day roster is announced, it’s far from set.

“There are still a lot of people that are going to be on the streets,” Robinson said. “These teams are always working and competing. There is going to be a large population of guys that go out there on the free agency market after these cuts and so teams are going to be picking and choosing what other teams had.”

For most teams, the gap between the final preseason game and Week 1 is two weeks, give or take a day.

“I know for me mentally, I just wanted to be in game mode right now, not necessarily with a total game plan,” Robinson said. “You go to the team meeting room now and there are not 90 guys there anymore.

“There’s a lot of open seats, there’s a lot of less bodies in the locker room, so let’s get down to business now,” he said. “So I think guys need to just sit there and focus and be ready because there is a lot of change early in the season.”