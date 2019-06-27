Skip to content
8News
Richmond
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Traffic
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
Health
Entertainment
Top Stories
A matter of faith: Democrats embrace religion in campaign
Top Stories
Greeks vote in 1st parliamentary election since bailout end
Iran poised to raise its uranium enrichment amid tensions
Man fatally struck leaving Colonial Heights restaurant, police say
Oldest woman in the US turns 114
StormTracker 8
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
Report a Closing
Closings and Delays
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Taking Action
Send a news tip to iReport8
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Video Center
TV Listings
Community
4th of July Events
Top of the Class
Local Events
Positively Richmond
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
804 Experts
Real Estate Expert
Retirement Planning Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Fantastic Fathers Photo Sweepstakes
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
5
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg
1
of
/
5
Breaking News
2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash
2
of
/
5
Breaking News
Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza
3
of
/
5
Breaking News
Southern California reels from 7.1 quake
4
of
/
5
Breaking News
DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more
5
of
/
5
Path of Destruction
An 8News Special Report
Stormtracker 8: Path of Destruction
Experts Wigh In
The effect of warming oceans
Through the eyes of a storm chaser
Reporting during Hurricane Michael
More experts weigh in
More Severe Weather Coverage
Spotting dangerous trees before a storm could save your home
Local schools remember September tornadoes during annual tornado drill day
How to get ready at home before severe weather strikes
Eight months later, family remembers Chesterfield man killed in tornado
Old Dominion Floor rebuilds after tornado with help from nearby business
Hurricane Hunter Aircraft at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport
More Special Report Related Coverage
Helpful Resources and Links
What to know about donating blood during natural disasters
LINKS: Prepare for severe weather and get help after storms hit
More helpful resources and links
Don't Miss
Cheers! A guide to Richmond’s ‘Happy Hour’
Where you can celebrate America this Independence Day
Lou Ferrigno, the original ‘Incredible Hulk,’ visits 8News to talk GalaxyCon Richmond
‘Frogchokers and hayrotters’: John Bernier celebrates 35 years at 8News
8News wins regional Murrow award for ‘Overall Excellence’
‘A lot of fun’: Juan Conde celebrates 20 years on TV with trip back to radio
8News is on Alexa!
Become an 8News ‘Traffic Spotter’ on Waze!
My Mom and Me Photo Sweepstakes
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
More Don't Miss
Local Events