1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Path of Destruction

An 8News Special Report

Experts Wigh In

More experts weigh in

More Severe Weather Coverage

More Special Report Related Coverage

Helpful Resources and Links

More helpful resources and links

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events