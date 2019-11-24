Pedestrian hit and killed on Chamberlayne Parkway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man died after being hit by a car Saturday evening.

Richmond Police were called to the 900 block of Chamberlayne Parkway for a report of an accident involving a pedestrian. Officers say an adult black male was rushed by the hospital, but died shortly after from his injuries.

The driver remained on scene until police arrived. RPD Traffic investigators are investigating the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Jarron Peterson at 646-1511, or they may visit www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.