We teach the Art of Swimming. Come be a part of the Quest Swimming family! Whether you are learning an important life skill or taking part in competitive swimming, Quest is the place for you.

6800 Deer Run Drive

Midlothian, VA 23112

804-318 5002

Discover the ultimate aquatic haven at Quest Swimming, located to the south of the James River. Our exceptional offerings include comprehensive swim instruction tailored to all ages: from infants and children to adults, all made possible by the esteemed Quest Swim School.

Complementing this, our nationally acclaimed year-round competitive swim team stands as a testament to our commitment. Additionally, our specialized Masters Swimming program caters to adults seeking to refine their skills. Whether your aspiration is mastering the fundamentals of competitive swimming or excelling on the global stage, Quest Swimming caters to all your aquatic ambitions.

Quest Swim School

Dedicated to teaching the art of swimming and voted Most Loved Swim Lessons on HulaFrog for the forth year in a row, Quest Swim School is proud to be the only swim school in the Midlothian area to be a part of the United States Swim School Association! We offer Group lessons as well as Private and Semi Private instruction. We find that some swimmers learn more and build confidence quicker while watching their peers, while others learn best with that one-on-one attention – it all depends on the swimmer!

Whether you are a parent looking to exercise or bond with your newborn in our Aquababies group classes, introducing your toddler to Water Safety, developing your child’s swimming skills to the next level, or seeking more advanced instruction, we cover it all!

Quest Swim Team

The Quest Swimming program is dedicated to TEACHING the art of swimming and PERFECTING the game of racing. We base our teachings on proper fundamentals. The fundamentals of aquatic movement that we focus on are:

1. Breathing rhythmically and timely

2. Achieving a perfectly horizontal line for least resistance

3. Maintaining the longest line possible for an optimal time

4. Generating power from the core body; that is, synchronizing movement that begins from the core and ends in the extremities

In keeping with the philosophy of providing a quality, competitive swimming program for young people of all ages, abilities, and levels of interest, Quest offers different levels of professional instruction and training.

NOVICE – This level is determined to start young swimmers into the sport of competitive swimming while allowing maximum opportunity to participate in other activities and sports.

We offer three NOVICE training groups: Quest 1, Quest 2, and Quest 3.

AGE GROUP – This level allows for an intensified practice environment for an experienced young swimmer or a rapidly advancing swimmer. Fundamentals continue to be emphasized in a cyclical fashion at this level – but training physiology elements (power, speed, muscular and aerobic endurance) are also introduced.

We offer two AGE GROUP training groups: Age Group 1, and Age Group 2

SENIOR – Senior swimming is the pursuit of the highest competitive excellence in the world of swimming and the desire to be the best that you can be. The primary consideration for moving into our senior program should be the “readiness” of the individual. They should be very goal oriented, willing to risk failure, mature enough to have sportsmanlike perspective, and have the desire to “go the distance”.

We offer two SENIOR training groups: Senior 2, and Senior 3.

MASTERS – Lastly, we offer a training group for Masters athletes aged 19 and older. The term Masters is a tricky one, as it only describes the age of the athlete, not the ability level or competitiveness. Our Masters athletes vary in swimming background. Some are former collegiate athletes looking to get in shape or lose weight. Others are competitive triathletes or endurance athletes. Several swim for the health benefits. Every one of our Masters athletes swims for the “fun” of it.

Deer Run Campus

DIRECTIONS: From I-95, take VA-288 North towards I-64. Exit at the second exit for Hull Street Rd (Hull Street Road South). Take Hull Street Road South to Deer Run Road. Turn Left on Deer Run Road and the Deer Run Campus will be on your first right after Q-Barbecue.

From I-64/I-295, take VA288 South towards I-95. Get off at the FIRST Hull Street Road Exit (Hull Street Road South). Take Hull Street Road south to Deer Run Road. Turn Left on Deer Run Road and the Deer Run Campus will be on your first right after Q-Barbecue

Evergreen Campus

1201 Walton Bluff Parkway

Midlothian, VA 23114

DIRECTIONS: From I-95, take VA288 North towards I-64. Take the exit for Va76/Lucks Lane. Take the exit for Lucks Lane and go right at the top of the exit. Take Lucks lane to Walton Bluff Parkway and turn left. The Evergreen Campus is the first right on Walton Bluff Parkway behind A Child’s Place Daycare.

From I-64/I-295, take VA288 South Towards I-95. Take the exit for Lucks Lane and turn left at the light. Turn left at Walton Bluff Parkway and turn at the first right. The Evergreen Campus is behind A Child’s Place Daycare.