Washington Football Team partners with Virginia health leaders during this year’s training camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Football Team is back in the city for training camp and this year there will be a big focus on getting the COVID-19 shot into arms.

The football team has partnered with the Virginia Department of Health to provide several interactive events and resources to fans — many of which honor healthcare and frontline workers.

On Tuesday, the team will welcome about 100 healthcare workers to the field for refreshments and the chance to put their skills to the test. Attendees will perform the same tests that NFL prospects complete before being drafted.

The events continue on Wednesday with a VIP experience for those who’ve worked to keep communities safe during the pandemic.

Throughout the training camp, which lasts until July 31. VDH will also host a mobile vaccination site for those who have not gotten the first dose of the vaccine. Fans who get the shot at camp will enter for a chance to win two free tickets and a parking pass to this year’s opening game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

A safety tent will also be set up for handwashing.

“We are pleased to work with the Washington Football Team to help ensure that Training Camp is a fun, safe, and educational environment for everyone in attendance,” State Health Commissioner, Norm Oliver said. “Plus, with our mobile vaccination site set up all week at Training Camp, this is another wonderful opportunity for anyone who is able to get vaccinated to do so. Your best protection from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.”

The training camp is free and open to the public. To register, click here.