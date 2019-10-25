Washington Huddle: Social Media HQ Week 8

Quarterbacks Case Keenum and Kirk Cousins face each other in the Redskins vs. Vikings reunion game.
This week, in the Washington Huddle Social Media Headquarters, WAVY Sports reporter Nathan Epstein brings us expectations from fans on the match up.
by: WAVY Web StaffPosted: / Updated:
Quarterbacks Case Keenum and Kirk Cousins face each other in the Redskins vs. Vikings reunion game.
This week, in the Washington Huddle Social Media Headquarters, WAVY Sports reporter Nathan Epstein brings us expectations from fans on the match up.