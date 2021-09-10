How schools, FBI are remembering fallen victims and heroes on 9/11 eve

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Central Virginians aren’t forgetting the heroes and victims of the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

They’re moving forward, but always remembering where we’ve been.

“What’s important is that you put one step in front of the other and keep moving forward,” said an FBI special agent. “Such like our division is doing here today,” he said. “Richmond doesn’t forget.”

On Friday, the city’s FBI division ran more than 3,000 laps around its office in remembrance of the more than 2,900 victims lost on 9/11 and the additional victims who are still battling health related illnesses as a result of 9/11.

On Friday, Richmond’s FBI division ran more than 3,000 laps around its office in remembrance of the more than 2,900 victims lost on 9/11. (Photo: 8News)

“It’s important to remember the folks that we lost and honor them,” said FBI intelligence analyst Kristin Elliott, “and to be confident…the FBI’s on the job and we’re gonna work to prevent anything like that from ever happening again,” she said.

In Hanover at Mechanicsville High School, students in the Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) program partnered with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #9808 to place 2,977 American flags in front of the high school to honor the victims of Sept. 11.

“After 20 years, we still don’t forget,” NJROTC operations officer Dimick Sides said.

The students who hadn’t yet been born during the terror attacks planted the flags throughout the week and finished the job Friday. One flag was placed for each of the fallen. Thirteen additional flags were placed for the service members recently killed in Afghanistan.

2,977 American flags were place in front of Hanover at Mechanicsville High School in honor of the 9/11 victims. (Photo: 8News)

“It’s so important, I think for our community. They can stop here, reflect, remember, get a picture,” said veteran Pete Greenwald, who’s also the senior naval science instructor at Mechanicsville High.

In Chesterfield before tomorrow’s race, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki stopped by to raise money for the Richmond Fire Department Foundation in honor of 9/11’s first responders. “We wanted to do something great for those, those who risk their lives for us,” Bilicki told 8News.

There are several events planned for Saturday as well, including one at the Virginia War Memorial. You can watch online.

A retired member of the New York City Fire Department and a military veteran will share their experiences at the twin towers 20 years ago.