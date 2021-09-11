Hundreds register for 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Today was a day of remembrance, as hundreds of registered volunteers participated in this year’s Memorial Stair Climb and Public Safety Fair in Richmond.

The event took place this morning at City Stadium. Hundreds climbed the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade center to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who gave their lives to save others on Sep. 11, 2001. Participants had to climb the full length of one side of the stadium seven times.

(Photo: Rachel Keller/WRIC)

Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney joined hundreds of volunteers to climb the steps.

“All of us that wear uniforms are just one 911 call away from the ultimate sacrifice, so today symbolically we climb,” said Carter.

Michael Donlon is a retired D.C. Deputy Fire Chief and spoke to the participants before the climb.

“As you begin your ascent up the stairs, you reflect on the firefighter’s badge that you’re wearing. You will consider what it must have been like for him,” said Donlon.

Powhatan Volunteer Firefighter Tonya Kinyoun was proud to be there to honor the fallen.

“It’s just very special to me to be out here and support everyone,” said Kinyoun.

Hunter Fisher also took on the challenge – alongside his 13 year-old son, Ethan. Fisher told 8news his son will be a fifth generation firefighter.

“It’s good to pass it on and keep the memories of the guys alive and all of the civilians as well,” said Fisher.