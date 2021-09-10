Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives 20 years ago on Sept. 11. These are their names.

NEW YORK — There are nearly 3,000 names etched in bronze on the Sept. 11 Memorial.
Each year, loved ones honor the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks by reading their names. You can watch this year’s ceremony on PIX11 TV, PIX11.com and the PIX11 Facebook page Saturday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
If you want to find each name, you can check the panel address next to them — N for the north pool, S for the south, followed by a number, one through 76.
Gordon M. Aamoth, Jr. S-49
Edelmiro Abad S-40
Marie Rose Abad S-34
Andrew Anthony Abate N-57
Vincent Paul Abate N-57
Laurence Christopher Abel N-32
Alona Abraham S-4
William F. Abrahamson N-7
Richard Anthony Aceto N-4
Heinrich Bernhard Ackermann S-55
Paul Acquaviva N-37
Christian Adams S-68
Donald LaRoy Adams N-55
Patrick Adams S-45
Shannon Lewis Adams N-49
Stephen George Adams N-70
Ignatius Udo Adanga N-71
Christy A. Addamo N-8
Terence Edward Adderley, Jr. N-58
Sophia B. Addo N-68
Lee Adler N-37
Daniel Thomas Afflitto N-25
Emmanuel Akwasi Afuakwah N-71
Alok Agarwal N-36
Mukul Kumar Agarwala S-43
Joseph Agnello S-11
David Scott Agnes N-47
Joao Alberto da Fonseca Aguiar, Jr. S-34
Brian G. Ahearn S-13
Jeremiah Joseph Ahern S-47
Joanne Marie Ahladiotis N-37
Shabbir Ahmed N-70
Terrance Andre Aiken N-17
Godwin O. Ajala S-65
Trudi M. Alagero N-5
Andrew Alameno N-52
Margaret Ann Alario S-63
Gary M. Albero S-63
Jon Leslie Albert N-7
Peter Craig Alderman N-21
Jacquelyn Delaine Aldridge- Frederick N-10
David D. Alger N-59
Ernest Alikakos S-47
Edward L. Allegretto N-40
Eric Allen S-21
Joseph Ryan Allen N-41
Richard Dennis Allen S-21
Richard L. Allen N-19
Christopher E. Allingham N-42
Anna S. W. Allison N-2
Janet Marie Alonso N-5
Anthony Alvarado N-23
Antonio Javier Alvarez N-70
Victoria Alvarez-Brito N-8
Telmo E. Alvear N-71
Cesar Amoranto Alviar N-16
Tariq Amanullah S-42
Angelo Amaranto N-64
James M. Amato S-7
Joseph Amatuccio S-24
Paul W. Ambrose S-70
Christopher Charles Amoroso S-28
Craig Scott Amundson S-74
Kazuhiro Anai N-63
Calixto Anaya, Jr. S-21
Joseph P. Anchundia S-52
Kermit Charles Anderson N-9
Yvette Constance Anderson S-48
John Jack Andreacchio S-44
Michael Rourke Andrews N-53
Jean Ann Andrucki N-66
Siew-Nya Ang N-5
Joseph Angelini, Sr. S-9
Joseph John Angelini, Jr. S-9
David Lawrence Angell N-1
Mary Lynn Edwards Angell N-1
Laura Angilletta N-32
Doreen J. Angrisani N-15
Lorraine Antigua N-53
Seima David Aoyama N-2
Peter Paul Apollo N-26
Faustino Apostol, Jr. S-6
Frank Thomas Aquilino N-39
Patrick Michael Aranyos S-30
David Gregory Arce S-13
Michael George Arczynski S-54
Louis Arena S-5
Barbara Jean Arestegui N-74
Adam P. Arias S-31
Michael J. Armstrong N-43
Jack Charles Aron N-4
Joshua Todd Aron N-42
Richard Avery Aronow N-66
Myra Joy Aronson N-74
Japhet Jesse Aryee S-48
Carl Francis Asaro S-10
Michael A. Asciak N-63
Michael Edward Asher N-36
Janice Marie Ashley N-58
Thomas J. Ashton N-19
Manuel O. Asitimbay N-68
Gregg A. Atlas S-5
Gerald Thomas Atwood S-11
James Audiffred N-64
Louis F. Aversano, Jr. S-58
Ezra Aviles N-65
Sandy Ayala N-70
Arlene T. Babakitis N-66
Eustace R. Bacchus N-71
John J. Badagliacca N-52
Jane Ellen Baeszler N-43
Robert J. Baierwalter S-63
Andrew J. Bailey N-12
Brett T. Bailey S-31
Garnet Ace Bailey S-3
Tatyana Bakalinskaya N-17
Michael S. Baksh N-16
Sharon M. Balkcom N-7
Michael Andrew Bane N-14
Katherine Bantis N-12
Gerard Baptiste S-14
Walter Baran S-40
Gerard A. Barbara S-18
Paul Vincent Barbaro N-36
James William Barbella S-26
Victor Daniel Barbosa S-37
Christine Johnna Barbuto N-1
Colleen Ann Barkow N-32
David Michael Barkway N-42
Matthew Barnes S-21
Melissa Rose Barnes S-72
Sheila Patricia Barnes S-58
Evan Jay Baron N-60
Renee Barrett-Arjune N-48
Arthur Thaddeus Barry S-20
Diane G. Barry S-56
Maurice Vincent Barry S-28
Scott D. Bart N-9
Carlton W. Bartels N-50
Guy Barzvi N-48
Inna B. Basina N-48
Alysia Christine Burton Basmajian N-47
Kenneth William Basnicki N-21
Steven Joseph Bates S-6
Paul James Battaglia N-4
W. David Bauer N-37
Ivhan Luis Carpio Bautista N-69
Marlyn Capito Bautista N-6
Mark Lawrence Bavis S-3
Jasper Baxter S-45
Lorraine G. Bay S-67
Michele Beale N-20
Todd M. Beamer S-68
Paul Frederick Beatini S-63
Jane S. Beatty N-9
Alan Anthony Beaven S-67
Lawrence Ira Beck N-31
Manette Marie Beckles S-42
Carl John Bedigian S-21
Michael Ernest Beekman S-48
Maria A. Behr N-27
Max J. Beilke S-1
Yelena Belilovsky N-61
Nina Patrice Bell N-8
Debbie S. Bellows N-37
Stephen Elliot Belson S-17
Paul M. Benedetti S-62
Denise Lenore Benedetto S-60
Bryan Craig Bennett N-55
Eric L. Bennett N-65
Oliver Bennett N-20
Margaret L. Benson N-66
Dominick J. Berardi N-31
James Patrick Berger S-56
Steven Howard Berger S-48
John P. Bergin S-6
Alvin Bergsohn N-25
Daniel David Bergstein N-66
Graham Andrew Berkeley S-3
Michael J. Berkeley N-67
Donna M. Bernaerts N-16
David W. Bernard S-66
William H. Bernstein N-56
David M. Berray N-20
David Shelby Berry S-36
Joseph John Berry S-36
William Reed Bethke N-10
Yeneneh Betru S-69
Timothy D. Betterly N-41
Carolyn Mayer Beug N-1
Edward Frank Beyea N-65
Paul Michael Beyer S-14
Anil Tahilram Bharvaney N-22
Bella J. Bhukhan N-49
Shimmy D. Biegeleisen S-42
Peter Alexander Bielfeld S-18
William G. Biggart S-66
Brian Eugene Bilcher S-14
Mark Bingham S-67
Carl Vincent Bini S-6
Gary Eugene Bird N-13
Joshua David Birnbaum N-42
George John Bishop S-59
Kris Romeo Bishundat S-72
Jeffrey Donald Bittner S-35
Albert Balewa Blackman, Jr. N-48
Christopher Joseph Blackwell S-15
Carrie Rosetta Blagburn S-1
Susan Leigh Blair S-56
Harry Blanding, Jr. S-62
Janice Lee Blaney N-16
Craig Michael Blass N-28
Rita Blau S-41
Richard Middleton Blood, Jr. S-62
Michael Andrew Boccardi N-59
John Paul Bocchi N-46
Michael L. Bocchino S-19
Susan M. Bochino S-62
Deora Frances Bodley S-68
Bruce Douglas Boehm N-41
Mary Catherine Murphy Boffa N-3
Nicholas Andrew Bogdan N-13
Darren Christopher Bohan S-56
Lawrence Francis Boisseau S-23
Vincent M. Boland, Jr. N-10
Touri Hamzavi Bolourchi S-4
Alan Bondarenko S-65
Andre Bonheur, Jr. N-58
Colin Arthur Bonnett N-14
Frank J. Bonomo S-12
Yvonne Lucia Bonomo N-18
Sean Booker, Sr. N-19
Kelly Ann Booms N-1
Canfield D. Boone S-74
Mary Jane Booth S-69
Sherry Ann Bordeaux S-42
Krystine Bordenabe S-34
Jerry J. Borg S-66
Martin Michael Boryczewski N-26
Richard Edward Bosco N-58
Klaus Bothe S-3
Carol Marie Bouchard N-75
J. Howard Boulton S-31
Francisco Eligio Bourdier S-38
Thomas Harold Bowden, Jr. N-26
Donna M. Bowen S-75
Kimberly S. Bowers N-36
Veronique Nicole Bowers N-70
Larry Bowman S-65
Shawn Edward Bowman, Jr. N-49
Kevin L. Bowser N-16
Gary R. Box S-6
Gennady Boyarsky N-18
Pamela Boyce N-58
Allen P. Boyle S-73
Michael Boyle S-13
Alfred J. Braca N-41
Sandra Conaty Brace N-18
Kevin Hugh Bracken S-15
Sandy Waugh Bradshaw S-67
David Brian Brady N-22
Alexander Braginsky N-22
Nicholas W. Brandemarti S-33
Daniel Raymond Brandhorst S-4
David Reed Gamboa Brandhorst S-4
Michelle Renee Bratton N-34
Patrice Braut N-10
Lydia Estelle Bravo N-11
Ronald Michael Breitweiser S-42
Edward A. Brennan III N-53
Frank H. Brennan N-55
Michael E. Brennan S-10
Peter Brennan S-8
Thomas More Brennan S-52
Daniel J. Brethel S-17
Gary Lee Bright S-64
Jonathan Eric Briley N-68
Mark A. Brisman S-45
Paul Gary Bristow N-20
Marion R. Britton S-67
Mark Francis Broderick N-28
Herman Charles Broghammer S-58
Keith A. Broomfield N-64
Bernard C. Brown II S-70
Janice Juloise Brown N-11
Lloyd Stanford Brown N-29
Patrick John Brown S-8
Bettina B. Browne-Radburn S-61
Mark Bruce S-52
Richard George Bruehert N-5
Andrew Brunn S-6
Vincent Edward Brunton S-20
Ronald Bucca S-14
Brandon J. Buchanan N-29
Greg J. Buck S-12
Dennis Buckley N-43
Nancy Clare Bueche S-61
Patrick Joseph Buhse N-53
John Edward Bulaga, Jr. N-34
Stephen Bruce Bunin N-37
Christopher L. Burford S-71
Matthew J. Burke N-29
Thomas Daniel Burke N-54
William Francis Burke, Jr. S-18
Charles F. Burlingame III S-69
Thomas E. Burnett, Jr. S-68
Donald J. Burns S-18
Kathleen Anne Burns S-43
Keith James Burns N-28
John Patrick Burnside S-12
Irina Buslo S-44
Milton G. Bustillo N-34
Thomas M. Butler S-7
Patrick Dennis Byrne S-8
Timothy G. Byrne S-50
Daniel M. Caballero S-72
Jesus Neptali Cabezas N-68
Lillian Caceres N-4
Brian Joseph Cachia N-34
Steven Dennis Cafiero, Jr. S-55
Richard Michael Caggiano N-26
Cecile Marella Caguicla N-7
John Brett Cahill S-3
Michael John Cahill N-11
Scott Walter Cahill N-42
Thomas Joseph Cahill N-40
George C. Cain S-20
Salvatore B. Calabro S-8
Joseph M. Calandrillo N-18
Philip V. Calcagno N-15
Edward Calderon S-26
Jose O. Calderon-Olmedo S-74
Kenneth Marcus Caldwell N-65
Dominick E. Calia N-43
Felix Bobby Calixte N-73
Francis Joseph Callahan S-17
Liam Callahan S-29
Suzanne M. Calley S-71
Gino Luigi Calvi N-51
Roko Camaj S-37
Michael F. Cammarata S-15
David Otey Campbell S-34
Geoffrey Thomas Campbell N-22
Robert Arthur Campbell S-44
Sandra Patricia Campbell N-37
Sean Thomas Canavan S-64
John A. Candela N-26
Vincent A. Cangelosi N-41
Stephen J. Cangialosi N-43
Lisa Bella Cannava N-58
Brian Cannizzaro S-8
Michael R. Canty N-61
Louis Anthony Caporicci N-53
Jonathan Neff Cappello N-52
James Christopher Cappers N-15
Richard Michael Caproni N-10
Jose Manuel Cardona N-62
Dennis M. Carey, Sr. S-7
Edward Carlino N-11
Michael Scott Carlo S-12
David G. Carlone S-63
Rosemarie C. Carlson N-67
Mark Stephen Carney N-65
Joyce Ann Carpeneto N-72
Jeremy Caz Carrington N-45
Michael T. Carroll S-8
Peter J. Carroll S-6
James Joseph Carson, Jr. N-35
Christoffer Mikael Carstanjen S-3
Angelene C. Carter S-76
James Marcel Cartier S-64
Sharon Ann Carver S-1
Vivian Casalduc N-65
John Francis Casazza N-52
Paul Regan Cascio S-30
Neilie Anne Heffernan Casey N-75
William Joseph Cashman S-68
Thomas Anthony Casoria S-18
William Otto Caspar N-13
Alejandro Castaño S-38
Arcelia Castillo N-5
Leonard M. Castrianno N-44
Jose Ramon Castro N-23
William E. Caswell S-70
Richard G. Catarelli N-9
Christopher Sean Caton N-54
Robert John Caufield N-19
Mary Teresa Caulfield N-9
Judson Cavalier S-52
Michael Joseph Cawley S-11
Jason David Cayne N-43
Juan Armando Ceballos S-37
Marcia G. Cecil-Carter N-63
Jason Michael Cefalu N-56
Thomas Joseph Celic N-12
Ana Mercedes Centeno N-14
Joni Cesta S-38
John J. Chada S-1
Jeffrey Marc Chairnoff S-51
Swarna Chalasani S-42
William A. Chalcoff N-16
Eli Chalouh S-48
Charles Lawrence Chan N-44
Mandy Chang S-44
Rosa Maria Chapa S-71
Mark Lawrence Charette N-4
David M. Charlebois S-69
Gregorio Manuel Chavez N-70
Pedro Francisco Checo S-39
Douglas MacMillan Cherry S-60
Stephen Patrick Cherry N-26
Vernon Paul Cherry S-11
Nestor Julio Chevalier, Jr. N-33
Swede Joseph Chevalier N-28
Alexander H. Chiang N-10
Dorothy J. Chiarchiaro N-58
Luis Alfonso Chimbo N-70
Robert Chin S-39
Eddie Wing-Wai Ching N-23
Nicholas Paul Chiofalo S-7
John G. Chipura S-21
Peter A. Chirchirillo N-5
Catherine Ellen Chirls N-55
Kyung Hee Casey Cho N-14
Abul K. Chowdhury N-36
Mohammad Salahuddin Chowdhury N-67
Kirsten Lail Christophe S-54
Pamela Chu N-29
Steven Paul Chucknick S-31
Wai Ching Chung S-53
Christopher Ciafardini N-60
Alex F. Ciccone N-8
Frances Ann Cilente N-37
Elaine Cillo N-6
Patricia Ann Cimaroli Massari and her unborn child N-11
Edna Cintron N-12
Nestor Andre Cintron III N-44
Robert D. Cirri, Sr. S-29
Juan Pablo Cisneros N-52
Benjamin Keefe Clark S-39
Eugene Clark S-56
Gregory Alan Clark N-31
Mannie Leroy Clark N-10
Sara M. Clark S-70
Thomas R. Clark S-51
Christopher Robert Clarke S-50
Donna Marie Clarke N-14
Michael J. Clarke S-16
Suria Rachel Emma Clarke N-34
Kevin Francis Cleary S-32
James D. Cleere N-5
Geoffrey W. Cloud N-47
Susan Marie Clyne N-8
Steven Coakley S-13
Jeffrey Alan Coale N-69
Patricia A. Cody N-8
Daniel Michael Coffey N-5
Jason Matthew Coffey N-5
Florence G. Cohen S-47
Kevin S. Cohen N-33
Anthony Joseph Coladonato N-36
Mark Joseph Colaio N-42
Stephen J. Colaio N-42
Christopher Michael Colasanti N-53
Kevin Nathaniel Colbert S-35
Michel P. Colbert N-52
Keith E. Coleman N-30
Scott Thomas Coleman N-30
Tarel Coleman S-23
Liam Joseph Colhoun N-73
Robert D. Colin S-61
Robert J. Coll S-31
Jean Marie Collin S-63
John Michael Collins S-22
Michael L. Collins N-36
Thomas Joseph Collins S-50
Joseph Kent Collison N-72
Jeffrey Dwayne Collman N-74
Patricia Malia Colodner N-6
Linda M. Colon N-3
Sol E. Colon S-58
Ronald Edward Comer N-11
Jaime Concepcion N-70
Albert Conde S-63
Denease Conley S-65
Susan P. Conlon N-73
Margaret Mary Conner N-31
Cynthia Marie Lise Connolly S-56
John E. Connolly, Jr. S-32
James Lee Connor S-50
Jonathan M. Connors N-25
Kevin Patrick Connors S-30
Kevin F. Conroy N-4
Brenda E. Conway N-12
Dennis Michael Cook N-40
Helen D. Cook N-72
Jeffrey W. Coombs N-2
John A. Cooper S-49
Julian T. Cooper S-73
Joseph John Coppo, Jr. N-43
Gerard J. Coppola N-63
Joseph Albert Corbett N-53
John J. Corcoran III S-4
Alejandro Cordero N-6
Robert Joseph Cordice S-7
Ruben D. Correa S-9
Danny A. Correa-Gutierrez N-7
Georgine Rose Corrigan S-68
James J. Corrigan, Ret. S-5
Carlos Cortés-Rodriguez S-65
Kevin Michael Cosgrove S-60
Dolores Marie Costa N-58
Digna Alexandra Costanza N-13
Charles Gregory Costello, Jr. N-64
Michael S. Costello N-26
Asia S. Cottom S-70
Conrod Kofi Cottoy, Sr. N-62
Martin John Coughlan S-64
John G. Coughlin S-23
Timothy J. Coughlin N-54
James E. Cove S-59
Andre Colin Cox N-23
Frederick John Cox S-50
James Raymond Coyle S-7
Michele Coyle-Eulau N-11
Christopher Seton Cramer S-42
Eric A. Cranford S-72
Denise Elizabeth Crant N-10
James Leslie Crawford, Jr. N-27
Robert James Crawford S-18
Tara Kathleen Creamer N-75
Joanne Mary Cregan N-37
Lucia Crifasi N-18
John A. Crisci S-8
Daniel Hal Crisman N-15
Dennis A. Cross S-6
Kevin R. Crotty S-52
Thomas G. Crotty S-53
John R. Crowe S-55
Welles Remy Crowther S-50
Robert L. Cruikshank N-58
John Robert Cruz N-49
Grace Alegre Cua S-39
Kenneth John Cubas S-43
Francisco Cruz Cubero S-65
Thelma Cuccinello N-1
Richard Joseph Cudina N-51
Neil James Cudmore N-20
Thomas Patrick Cullen III S-13
Joan Cullinan N-31
Joyce Rose Cummings S-39
Brian Thomas Cummins N-27
Michael Joseph Cunningham S-31
Robert Curatolo S-19
Laurence Damian Curia N-41
Paul Dario Curioli S-63
Patrick Joseph Currivan N-74
Beverly L. Curry N-35
Andrew Peter Charles Curry Green N-1
Michael Sean Curtin S-24
Patricia Cushing S-67
Gavin Cushny N-31
Caleb Arron Dack N-21
Carlos S. da Costa S-25
Jason M. Dahl S-67
Brian Paul Dale N-76
John D’Allara S-24
Vincent Gerard D’Amadeo N-32
Thomas A. Damaskinos N-32
Jack L. D’Ambrosi, Jr. N-45
Jeannine Damiani-Jones N-42
Manuel João DaMota N-71
Patrick W. Danahy S-40
Mary D’Antonio N-6
Vincent G. Danz S-24
Dwight Donald Darcy N-66
Elizabeth Ann Darling N-12
Annette Andrea Dataram N-69
Edward A. D’Atri S-6
Michael D. D’Auria S-16
Lawrence Davidson S-62
Michael Allen Davidson N-30
Scott Matthew Davidson S-10
Titus Davidson S-46
Niurka Davila N-66
Ada M. Davis S-75
Clinton Davis, Sr. S-28
Wayne Terrial Davis N-21
Anthony Richard Dawson N-22
Calvin Dawson S-32
Edward James Day S-15
William Thomas Dean N-11
Robert J. DeAngelis, Jr. S-64
Thomas Patrick DeAngelis S-16
Dorothy Alma de Araujo S-4
Ana Gloria Pocasangre Debarrera S-2
Tara E. Debek N-9
James D. Debeuneure S-70
Anna M. DeBin N-47
James V. DeBlase, Jr. N-51
Jayceryll Malabuyoc de Chavez S-40
Paul DeCola N-36
Gerald F. DeConto S-72
Simon Marash Dedvukaj N-64
Jason Christopher DeFazio N-40
David A. DeFeo S-49
Jennifer De Jesus S-46
Monique Effie DeJesus N-29
Nereida De Jesus S-60
Emy De La Peña S-40
Donald Arthur Delapenha S-36
Azucena Maria de la Torre N-47
Vito Joseph DeLeo N-63
Danielle Anne Delie N-3
Joseph A. Della Pietra N-40
Andrea DellaBella S-58
Palmina DelliGatti N-4
Colleen Ann Deloughery S-59
Joseph DeLuca S-68
Manuel Del Valle, Jr. S-16
Francis Albert De Martini S-27
Anthony Demas S-55
Martin N. DeMeo S-9
Francis Deming N-17
Carol Keyes Demitz S-42
Kevin Dennis N-44
Thomas Francis Dennis, Sr. N-56
Jean C. DePalma N-12
Jose Nicolas De Pena N-69
Robert John Deraney N-21
Michael DeRienzo N-53
David Paul DeRubbio S-14
Jemal Legesse DeSantis N-58
Christian Louis DeSimone N-4
Edward DeSimone III N-53
Andrew J. Desperito S-18
Michael Jude D’Esposito N-6
Cindy Ann Deuel N-59
Melanie Louise de Vere N-20
Jerry DeVito N-60
Robert P. Devitt, Jr. N-32
Dennis Lawrence Devlin S-15
Gerard P. Dewan S-8
Sulemanali Kassamali Dhanani S-53
Michael Louis DiAgostino N-49
Matthew Diaz N-24
Nancy Diaz N-70
Obdulio Ruiz Diaz N-71
Michael A. Diaz-Piedra III N-72
Judith Berquis Diaz-Sierra S-40
Patricia Florence Di Chiaro N-8
Rodney Dickens S-70
Jerry D. Dickerson S-74
Joseph Dermot Dickey, Jr. N-46
Lawrence Patrick Dickinson N-67
Michael D. Diehl S-40
John Difato N-58
Vincent Francis DiFazio N-55
Carl Anthony DiFranco N-4
Donald Joseph DiFranco N-64
John DiGiovanni N-73
Eddie A. Dillard S-70
Debra Ann Di Martino S-36
David DiMeglio N-2
Stephen Patrick Dimino N-53
William John Dimmling N-12
Christopher More Dincuff N-60
Jeffrey Mark Dingle N-21
Rena Sam Dinnoo N-12
Anthony Dionisio N-33
George DiPasquale S-17
Joseph Di Pilato S-46
Douglas Frank DiStefano N-49
Donald Americo DiTullio N-75
Ramzi A. Doany N-14
Johnnie Doctor, Jr. S-72
John Joseph Doherty S-60
Melissa Cándida Doi S-46
Brendan Dolan N-61
Robert E. Dolan, Jr. S-73
Neil Matthew Dollard N-40
James Domanico S-48
Benilda Pascua Domingo S-37
Alberto Dominguez N-2
Carlos Dominguez N-3
Jerome Mark Patrick Dominguez S-25
Kevin W. Donnelly S-6
Jacqueline Donovan S-33
William H. Donovan S-73
Stephen Scott Dorf S-32
Thomas Dowd N-55
Kevin Christopher Dowdell S-11
Mary Yolanda Dowling S-59
Raymond Matthew Downey, Sr. S-9
Frank Joseph Doyle S-34
Joseph Michael Doyle N-33
Randall L. Drake S-38
Patrick Joseph Driscoll S-68
Stephen Patrick Driscoll S-24
Charles A. Droz III S-70
Mirna A. Duarte N-16
Luke A. Dudek N-70
Christopher Michael Duffy S-35
Gerard J. Duffy S-10
Michael Joseph Duffy S-35
Thomas W. Duffy N-4
Antoinette Duger N-72
Jackie Sayegh Duggan N-69
Sareve Dukat S-48
Patrick Dunn S-72
Felicia Gail Dunn-Jones S-66
Christopher Joseph Dunne N-13
Richard Anthony Dunstan S-59
Patrick Thomas Dwyer N-25
Joseph Anthony Eacobacci N-50
John Bruce Eagleson S-66
Edward T. Earhart S-72
Robert Douglas Eaton N-46
Dean Phillip Eberling S-33
Margaret Ruth Echtermann S-48
Paul Robert Eckna N-28
Constantine Economos S-51
Barbara G. Edwards S-70
Dennis Michael Edwards N-54
Michael Hardy Edwards S-50
Christine Egan S-53
Lisa Erin Egan N-49
Martin J. Egan, Jr. S-11
Michael Egan S-53
Samantha Martin Egan N-49
Carole Eggert N-6
Lisa Caren Ehrlich S-62
John Ernst Eichler N-71
Eric Adam Eisenberg S-58
Daphne Ferlinda Elder N-8
Michael J. Elferis S-18
Mark Joseph Ellis S-25
Valerie Silver Ellis N-25
Albert Alfy William Elmarry N-36
Robert R. Elseth S-73
Edgar Hendricks Emery, Jr. S-41
Doris Suk-Yuen Eng N-70
Christopher Epps N-6
Ulf Ramm Ericson S-65
Erwin L. Erker N-5
William John Erwin N-46
Sarah Ali Escarcega N-20
Jose Espinal S-66
Fanny Espinoza N-47
Billy Scoop Esposito N-40
Bridget Ann Esposito N-18
Francis Esposito S-7
Michael A. Esposito S-7
Ruben Esquilin, Jr. S-39
Sadie Ette N-69
Barbara G. Etzold N-59
Eric Brian Evans S-59
Robert Edward Evans S-15
Meredith Emily June Ewart S-54
Catherine K. Fagan N-13
Patricia Mary Fagan S-55
Ivan Kyrillos Fairbanks-Barbosa N-43
Keith George Fairben S-26
Sandra Fajardo-Smith N-7
Charles S. Falkenberg S-69
Dana Falkenberg S-69
Zoe Falkenberg S-69
Jamie L. Fallon S-72
William F. Fallon N-65
William Lawrence Fallon, Jr. N-37
Anthony J. Fallone, Jr. N-51
Dolores Brigitte Fanelli N-5
Robert John Fangman S-2
John Joseph Fanning S-11
Kathleen Anne Faragher N-22
Thomas James Farino S-19
Nancy C. Doloszycki Farley N-18
Paige Marie Farley-Hackel N-75
Elizabeth Ann Farmer N-47
Douglas Jon Farnum N-10
John Gerard Farrell N-53
John W. Farrell S-51
Terrence Patrick Farrell S-11
Joseph D. Farrelly S-22
Thomas Patrick Farrelly N-17
Syed Abdul Fatha S-49
Christopher Edward Faughnan N-54
Wendy R. Faulkner S-61
Shannon Marie Fava N-35
Bernard D. Favuzza N-42
Robert Fazio, Jr. S-24
Ronald Carl Fazio, Sr. S-60
William M. Feehan S-18
Francis Jude Feely N-7
Garth Erin Feeney N-21
Sean Bernard Fegan N-60
Lee S. Fehling S-7
Peter Adam Feidelberg S-54
Alan D. Feinberg S-10
Rosa Maria Feliciano N-15
Edward P. Felt S-68
Edward Thomas Fergus, Jr. N-41
George J. Ferguson III S-37
J. Joseph Ferguson S-69
Henry Fernandez N-70
Judy Hazel Santillan Fernandez N-36
Julio Fernandez S-45
Elisa Giselle Ferraina N-20
Anne Marie Sallerin Ferreira N-44
Robert John Ferris S-60
David Francis Ferrugio N-56
Louis V. Fersini, Jr. N-43
Michael David Ferugio S-63
Bradley James Fetchet S-35
Jennifer Louise Fialko S-59
Kristen Nicole Fiedel N-6
Amelia V. Fields S-75
Samuel Fields S-65
Alexander Milan Filipov N-2
Michael Bradley Finnegan N-45
Timothy J. Finnerty N-52
Michael C. Fiore S-5
Stephen J. Fiorelli N-66
Paul M. Fiori N-24
John B. Fiorito N-41
John R. Fischer S-13
Andrew Fisher N-22
Bennett Lawson Fisher S-40
Gerald P. Fisher S-75
John Roger Fisher N-66
Thomas J. Fisher S-41
Lucy A. Fishman S-61
Ryan D. Fitzgerald S-40
Thomas James Fitzpatrick S-52
Richard P. Fitzsimons S-23
Salvatore Fiumefreddo N-24
Darlene E. Flagg S-70
Wilson F. Flagg S-70
Christina Donovan Flannery S-50
Eileen Flecha S-41
Andre G. Fletcher S-7
Carl M. Flickinger N-40
Matthew M. Flocco S-72
John Joseph Florio S-22
Joseph Walkden Flounders S-32
Carol Ann Flyzik N-1
David Fodor S-41
Michael N. Fodor S-11
Stephen Mark Fogel N-47
Thomas J. Foley S-16
Jane C. Folger S-67
David J. Fontana S-6
Chih Min Foo S-44
Delrose E. Forbes Cheatham N-48
Godwin Forde S-46
Donald A. Foreman S-27
Christopher Hugh Forsythe N-44
Claudia Alicia Foster N-56
Noel John Foster S-62
Sandra N. Foster S-71
Ana Fosteris S-61
Robert Joseph Foti S-20
Jeffrey Fox S-35
Virginia Elizabeth Fox N-10
Pauline Francis N-24
Virgin Lucy Francis N-69
Gary Jay Frank S-58
Morton H. Frank N-26
Peter Christopher Frank N-59
Colleen L. Fraser S-68
Richard K. Fraser S-59
Kevin J. Frawley S-33
Clyde Frazier, Jr. S-27
Lillian Inez Frederick S-58
Andrew Fredericks S-21
Tamitha Freeman S-58
Brett Owen Freiman S-46
Peter L. Freund S-7
Arlene Eva Fried N-46
Alan W. Friedlander S-58
Andrew Keith Friedman N-59
Paul J. Friedman N-75
Gregg J. Froehner S-29
Lisa Anne Frost S-3
Peter Christian Fry S-32
Clement A. Fumando N-33
Steven Elliot Furman N-50
Paul James Furmato N-26
Karleton Douglas Beye Fyfe N-1
Fredric Neal Gabler N-26
Richard Peter Gabriel S-70
Richard S. Gabrielle S-55
James Andrew Gadiel N-31
Pamela Lee Gaff S-55
Ervin Vincent Gailliard S-66
Deanna Lynn Galante and her
unborn child N-37
Grace Catherine Galante N-37
Anthony Edward Gallagher N-50
Daniel James Gallagher N-28
John Patrick Gallagher N-49
Lourdes J. Galletti N-47
Cono E. Gallo N-61
Vincent Gallucci N-5
Thomas E. Galvin N-39
Giovanna Galletta Gambale N-34
Thomas Gambino, Jr. S-15
Giann F. Gamboa S-37
Ronald L. Gamboa S-4
Peter James Ganci, Jr. S-17
Michael Gann N-20
Charles William Garbarini S-12
Andrew Sonny Garcia S-68
Cesar R. Garcia N-5
David Garcia N-17
Jorge Luis Morron Garcia S-65
Juan Garcia N-23
Marlyn Del Carmen Garcia N-3
Christopher Samuel Gardner S-57
Douglas Benjamin Gardner N-38
Harvey Joseph Gardner III N-72
Jeffrey Brian Gardner N-4
Thomas A. Gardner S-8
William Arthur Gardner N-37
Frank Garfi N-25
Rocco Nino Gargano N-28
James M. Gartenberg N-64
Matthew David Garvey S-6
Bruce Gary S-15
Boyd Alan Gatton S-43
Donald Richard Gavagan, Jr. N-42
Peter Alan Gay N-2
Terence D. Gazzani N-51
Gary Paul Geidel S-10
Paul Hamilton Geier N-51
Julie M. Geis S-57
Peter Gerard Gelinas N-56
Steven Paul Geller N-29
Howard G. Gelling, Jr. S-51
Peter Victor Genco, Jr. N-41
Steven Gregory Genovese N-26
Alayne Gentul S-42
Linda M. George N-75
Edward F. Geraghty S-9
Suzanne Geraty N-35
Ralph Gerhardt N-45
Robert Gerlich N-18
Denis P. Germain S-16
Marina Romanovna Gertsberg N-48
Susan M. Getzendanner S-40
Lawrence D. Getzfred S-72
James G. Geyer N-55
Cortez Ghee S-75
Joseph M. Giaccone N-36
Vincent Francis Giammona S-6
Debra Lynn Gibbon S-54
James Andrew Giberson S-16
Brenda C. Gibson S-1
Craig Neil Gibson N-16
Ronnie E. Gies S-8
Andrew Clive Gilbert N-45
Timothy Paul Gilbert N-45
Paul Stuart Gilbey S-32
Paul John Gill S-9
Mark Y. Gilles N-50
Evan Hunter Gillette S-50
Ronald Lawrence Gilligan N-33
Rodney C. Gillis S-24
Laura Gilly N-35
John F. Ginley S-16
Donna Marie Giordano S-55
Jeffrey John Giordano S-8
John Giordano S-18
Steven A. Giorgetti N-13
Martin Giovinazzo N-3
Kum-Kum Girolamo S-54
Salvatore Gitto N-10
Cynthia Giugliano N-64
Mon Gjonbalaj S-37
Dianne Gladstone S-47
Keith Alexander Glascoe S-11
Thomas Irwin Glasser S-49
Edmund Glazer N-75
Harry Glenn N-16
Barry H. Glick N-66
Jeremy Logan Glick S-67
Steven Glick N-21
John T. Gnazzo N-32
William Robert Godshalk S-35
Michael Gogliormella N-35
Brian F. Goldberg S-42
Jeffrey G. Goldflam N-38
Michelle Goldstein S-62
Monica Goldstein N-48
Steven Ian Goldstein N-50
Ronald F. Golinski S-75
Andrew H. Golkin N-46
Dennis James Gomes S-43
Enrique Antonio Gomez N-68
Jose Bienvenido Gomez N-68
Manuel Gomez, Jr. S-44
Wilder Alfredo Gomez N-69
Jenine Nicole Gonzalez S-53
Mauricio Gonzalez S-64
Rosa J. Gonzalez N-66
Lynn Catherine Goodchild S-3
Calvin Joseph Gooding N-39
Peter Morgan Goodrich S-3
Harry Goody S-48
Kiran Kumar Reddy Gopu N-8
Catherine C. Gorayeb N-22
Lisa Fenn Gordenstein N-75
Kerene Gordon N-24
Sebastian Gorki S-38
Kieran Joseph Gorman S-36
Thomas Edward Gorman S-28
Michael Edward Gould N-25
O. Kristin Osterholm White Gould S-68
Douglas Alan Gowell S-4
Yuji Goya S-45
Jon Richard Grabowski N-15
Christopher Michael Grady N-46
Edwin J. Graf III N-41
David Martin Graifman S-34
Gilbert Franco Granados S-58
Lauren Catuzzi Grandcolas and
her unborn child S-68
Elvira Granitto N-64
Winston Arthur Grant N-65
Christopher S. Gray N-44
Ian J. Gray S-71
James Michael Gray S-13
Tara McCloud Gray N-72
John M. Grazioso N-25
Timothy George Grazioso N-25
Derrick Auther Green S-42
Wade B. Green N-23
Wanda Anita Green S-67
Elaine Myra Greenberg N-20
Donald Freeman Greene S-67
Gayle R. Greene N-9
James Arthur Greenleaf, Jr. N-62
Eileen Marsha Greenstein S-56
Elizabeth Martin Gregg N-59
Denise Marie Gregory N-63
Donald H. Gregory N-39
Florence Moran Gregory S-58
Pedro Grehan N-51
John Michael Griffin N-63
Tawanna Sherry Griffin N-23
Joan Donna Griffith S-39
Warren Grifka N-15
Ramon B. Grijalvo N-65
Joseph F. Grillo N-66
David Joseph Grimner N-12
Francis Edward Grogan S-4
Linda Gronlund S-68
Kenneth George Grouzalis S-25
Joseph Grzelak S-19
Matthew James Grzymalski N-54
Robert Joseph Gschaar S-53
Liming Gu N-3
Richard J. Guadagno S-67
Jose A. Guadalupe S-10
Cindy Yan Zhu Guan S-48
Geoffrey E. Guja S-12
Joseph P. Gullickson S-9
Babita Girjamatie Guman S-39
Douglas Brian Gurian N-39
Janet Ruth Gustafson S-61
Philip T. Guza S-53
Barbara Guzzardo S-55
Peter Mark Gyulavary S-65
Gary Robert Haag N-5
Andrea Lyn Haberman N-61
Barbara Mary Habib N-9
Philip Haentzler N-73
Nezam A. Hafiz N-6
Karen Elizabeth Hagerty S-54
Steven Michael Hagis N-55
Mary Lou Hague S-35
David Halderman S-21
Maile Rachel Hale N-21
Diane Hale-McKinzy S-1
Richard B. Hall S-54
Stanley R. Hall S-70
Vaswald George Hall N-67
Robert J. Halligan S-54
Vincent Gerard Halloran S-13
Carolyn B. Halmon S-75
James Douglas Halvorson N-0
Mohammad Salman Hamdani S-66
Felicia Hamilton S-41
Robert W. Hamilton S-12
Carl Max Hammond, Jr. S-3
Frederic K. Han N-46
Christopher James Hanley N-22
Sean S. Hanley S-12
Valerie Joan Hanna N-9
Thomas Paul Hannafin S-5
Kevin James Hannaford, Sr. N-50
Michael Lawrence Hannan N-10
Dana Rey Hannon S-19
Christine Lee Hanson S-4
Peter Burton Hanson S-4
Sue Kim Hanson S-4
Vassilios G. Haramis S-65
James A. Haran N-51
Gerald Francis Hardacre S-4
Jeffrey Pike Hardy N-24
T.J. Hargrave N-55
Daniel Edward Harlin S-16
Frances Haros S-35
Harvey L. Harrell S-5
Stephen G. Harrell S-5
Melissa Harrington-Hughes N-22
Aisha Ann Harris N-72
Stewart D. Harris N-47
John Patrick Hart S-39
Eric Hartono S-4
John Clinton Hartz S-43
Emeric Harvey N-67
Peter Paul Hashem N-2
Thomas Theodore Haskell, Jr. S-22
Timothy Shawn Haskell S-22
Joseph John Hasson III N-55
Leonard W. Hatton, Jr. S-26
Terence S. Hatton S-9
Michael Helmut Haub S-10
Timothy Aaron Haviland N-14
Donald G. Havlish, Jr. S-56
Anthony Maurice Hawkins N-31
Nobuhiro Hayatsu S-39
James Edward Hayden S-4
Robert Jay Hayes N-76
Philip T. Hayes, Ret. S-13
W. Ward Haynes N-49
Scott Jordan Hazelcorn N-54
Michael K. Healey S-12
Roberta B. Heber N-7
Charles Francis Xavier Heeran N-29
John F. Heffernan S-15
Michele M. Heidenberger S-69
Sheila M.S. Hein S-75
H. Joseph Heller, Jr. N-62
JoAnn L. Heltibridle N-14
Ronald John Hemenway S-71
Mark F. Hemschoot S-62
Ronnie Lee Henderson S-23
Brian Hennessey N-35
Edward R. Hennessy, Jr. N-76
Michelle Marie Henrique S-41
Joseph Patrick Henry S-10
William L. Henry, Jr. S-10
Catherina Henry-Robinson N-72
John Christopher Henwood N-52
Robert Allan Hepburn N-14
Mary Herencia S-55
Lindsay C. Herkness III S-46
Harvey Robert Hermer N-24
Norberto Hernandez N-68
Raul Hernandez N-31
Gary Herold S-58
Jeffrey Alan Hersch N-47
Thomas J. Hetzel S-17
Leon Bernard Heyward MC
Sundance S-36
Brian Christopher Hickey S-12
Enemencio Dario Hidalgo Cedeño N-69
Timothy Brian Higgins S-22
Robert D. W. Higley II S-59
Todd Russell Hill S-46
Clara Victorine Hinds N-69
Neal O. Hinds S-37
Mark Hindy N-25
Katsuyuki Hirai S-39
Heather Malia Ho N-70
Tara Yvette Hobbs S-59
Thomas Anderson Hobbs N-50
James J. Hobin N-9
Robert Wayne Hobson III N-49
DaJuan Hodges N-8
Ronald G. Hoerner S-65
Patrick A. Hoey N-66
John A. Hofer N-2
Marcia Hoffman N-36
Stephen Gerard Hoffman N-42
Frederick Joseph Hoffmann N-39
Michele L. Hoffmann N-39
Judith Florence Hofmiller N-16
Wallace Cole Hogan, Jr. S-74
Thomas Warren Hohlweck, Jr. S-60
Jonathan R. Hohmann S-8
Cora Hidalgo Holland N-2
John Holland N-70
Joseph F. Holland N-61
Jimmie I. Holley S-75
Elizabeth Holmes S-32
Thomas P. Holohan S-14
Herbert Wilson Homer S-2
LeRoy W. Homer, Jr. S-67
Bradley V. Hoorn N-58
James P. Hopper N-30
Montgomery McCullough Hord N-29
Michael Joseph Horn N-27
Matthew Douglas Horning N-16
Robert L. Horohoe, Jr. N-39
Michael Robert Horrocks S-2
Aaron Horwitz N-42
Charles J. Houston S-32
Uhuru G. Houston S-28
Angela M. Houtz S-73
George Gerard Howard S-28
Brady Kay Howell S-73
Michael C. Howell N-60
Steven Leon Howell N-3
Jennifer L. Howley and her unborn child S-56
Milagros Hromada S-55
Marian R. Hrycak S-48
Stephen Huczko, Jr. S-30
Kris Robert Hughes S-34
Paul Rexford Hughes N-16
Robert T. Hughes, Jr. N-73
Thomas F. Hughes, Jr. N-71
Timothy Robert Hughes N-44
Susan Huie N-20
Lamar Demetrius Hulse N-17
John Nicholas Humber, Jr. N-1
William Christopher Hunt S-33
Kathleen Anne Hunt-Casey S-50
Joseph Gerard Hunter S-8
Peggie M. Hurt S-75
Robert R. Hussa N-62
Stephen N. Hyland, Jr. S-74
Robert J. Hymel S-71
Thomas Edward Hynes S-37
Walter G. Hynes S-17
Joseph Anthony Ianelli N-9
Zuhtu Ibis N-36
Jonathan Lee Ielpi S-7
Michael Patrick Iken S-33
Daniel Ilkanayev N-48
Frederick J. Ill, Jr. S-16
Abraham Nethanel Ilowitz N-64
Anthony P. Infante, Jr. S-27
Louis S. Inghilterra S-43
Christopher Noble Ingrassia N-30
Paul Innella N-36
Stephanie Veronica Irby N-7
Douglas Jason Irgang S-50
Kristin Irvine-Ryan S-51
Todd Antione Isaac N-56
Erik Hans Isbrandtsen N-25
Taizo Ishikawa S-45
Waleed Joseph Iskandar N-1
Aram Iskenderian, Jr. N-47
John F. Iskyan N-52
Kazushige Ito S-45
Aleksandr Valeryevich Ivantsov N-27
Lacey Bernard Ivory S-74
Virginia May Jablonski N-5
Bryan C. Jack S-70
Brooke Alexandra Jackman N-41
Aaron Jeremy Jacobs N-29
Ariel Louis Jacobs N-21
Jason Kyle Jacobs S-40
Michael G. Jacobs S-42
Steven A. Jacobson N-71
Steven D. Jacoby S-70
Ricknauth Jaggernauth N-71
Jake Denis Jagoda N-34
Yudhvir S. Jain N-37
Maria Jakubiak N-11
Robert Adrien Jalbert S-2
Ernest James N-5
Gricelda E. James N-67
Mark Steven Jardim N-23
Amy Nicole Jarret S-2
Muhammadou Jawara N-70
Francois Jean-Pierre N-71
Maxima Jean-Pierre N-24
Paul Edward Jeffers N-52
John Charles Jenkins N-76
Joseph Jenkins, Jr. S-64
Alan Keith Jensen S-43
Prem Nath Jerath N-67
Farah Jeudy S-60
Hweidar Jian N-27
Eliezer Jimenez, Jr. N-69
Luis Jimenez, Jr. N-13
Charles Gregory John S-45
Nicholas John N-23
Dennis M. Johnson S-74
LaShawna Johnson N-72
Scott Michael Johnson S-33
William R. Johnston S-14
Allison Horstmann Jones S-51
Arthur Joseph Jones III N-59
Brian Leander Jones S-39
Charles Edward Jones N-74
Christopher D. Jones N-41
Donald T. Jones II N-43
Donald W. Jones N-55
Judith Lawter Jones S-73
Linda Jones S-56
Mary S. Jones N-65
Andrew Brian Jordan, Sr. S-22
Robert Thomas Jordan N-42
Albert Gunnis Joseph S-46
Ingeborg Joseph S-46
Karl Henry Joseph S-20
Stephen Joseph S-44
Jane Eileen Josiah S-43
Anthony Jovic S-10
Angel L. Juarbe, Jr. S-16
Karen Sue Juday N-31
Ann C. Judge S-70
Mychal F. Judge S-18
Paul William Jurgens S-30
Thomas Edward Jurgens S-26
Shashikiran Lakshmikantha
Kadaba N-18
Gavkharoy Kamardinova S-64
Shari Kandell N-32
Howard Lee Kane N-69
Jennifer Lynn Kane N-4
Vincent D. Kane S-18
Joon Koo Kang N-29
Sheldon Robert Kanter N-36
Deborah H. Kaplan N-66
Robin Lynne Kaplan N-1
Alvin Peter Kappelmann, Jr. S-63
Charles H. Karczewski S-56
William A. Karnes N-9
Douglas Gene Karpiloff S-26
Charles L. Kasper S-11
Andrew K. Kates N-38
John A. Katsimatides N-39
Robert Michael Kaulfers S-28
Don Jerome Kauth, Jr. S-36
Hideya Kawauchi S-44
Edward T. Keane N-66
Richard M. Keane N-15
Lisa Yvonne Kearney-Griffin N-18
Karol Ann Keasler S-34
Barbara A. Keating N-76
Paul Hanlon Keating S-5
Leo Russell Keene III S-33
Brenda Kegler S-1
Chandler Raymond Keller S-69
Joseph John Keller S-46
Peter R. Kellerman N-28
Joseph P. Kellett N-61
Frederick H. Kelley III N-43
James Joseph Kelly N-56
Joseph A. Kelly N-51
Maurice P. Kelly N-24
Richard John Kelly, Jr. S-15
Thomas Michael Kelly S-30
Thomas Richard Kelly S-20
Thomas W. Kelly S-20
Timothy Colin Kelly N-43
William Hill Kelly, Jr. N-21
Robert Clinton Kennedy N-12
Thomas J. Kennedy S-8
Yvonne E. Kennedy S-69
John Richard Keohane S-63
Ralph Francis Kershaw S-3
Ronald T. Kerwin S-8
Howard L. Kestenbaum S-53
Douglas D. Ketcham N-29
Ruth Ellen Ketler S-40
Boris Khalif N-17
Norma Cruz Khan S-71
Sarah Khan N-24
Taimour Firaz Khan N-62
Rajesh Khandelwal N-12
SeiLai Khoo N-59
Michael Vernon Kiefer S-22
Satoshi Kikuchihara S-39
Andrew Jay-Hoon Kim N-60
Lawrence Don Kim N-10
Mary Jo Kimelman N-54
Heinrich Kimmig S-3
Karen Ann Kincaid S-70
Amy R. King S-2
Andrew M. King N-44
Lucille Teresa King S-61
Robert King, Jr. S-14
Lisa King-Johnson S-36
Brian K. Kinney S-3
Takashi Kinoshita S-44
Chris Michael Kirby S-64
Robert Kirkpatrick N-73
Howard Barry Kirschbaum N-8
Glenn Davis Kirwin N-38
Helen Crossin Kittle and her
unborn child N-35
Richard Joseph Klares S-63
Peter Anton Klein N-17
Alan David Kleinberg N-52
Karen Joyce Klitzman N-45
Ronald Philip Kloepfer S-25
Stephen A. Knapp N-73
Eugueni Kniazev N-69
Andrew James Knox N-24
Thomas Patrick Knox N-50
Rebecca Lee Koborie N-4
Deborah A. Kobus S-39
Gary Edward Koecheler S-32
Frank J. Koestner N-28
Ryan Kohart N-27
Vanessa Lynn Przybylo Kolpak S-36
Irina Kolpakova S-45
Suzanne Rose Kondratenko S-63
Abdoulaye Koné N-68
Bon Seok Koo N-73
Dorota Kopiczko N-15
Scott Michael Kopytko S-21
Bojan George Kostic N-27
Danielle Kousoulis N-40
David P. Kovalcin N-2
John J. Kren S-32
William Edward Krukowski S-11
Lyudmila Ksido N-17
Toshiya Kuge S-68
Shekhar Kumar N-35
Kenneth Bruce Kumpel S-22
Frederick Kuo, Jr. S-65
Patricia A. Kuras N-3
Nauka Kushitani S-41
Thomas Joseph Kuveikis S-22
Victor Kwarkye N-68
Raymond Kui Fai Kwok N-33
Angela Reed Kyte N-11
Andrew La Corte N-62
Carol Ann La Plante N-15
Jeffrey G. La Touche N-70
Kathryn L. LaBorie S-2
Amarnauth Lachhman N-24
Ganesh K. Ladkat N-34
James Patrick Ladley N-40
Joseph A. Lafalce N-32
Jeanette Louise Lafond-Menichino N-10
David James LaForge S-12
Michael Patrick LaForte N-53
Alan Charles LaFrance N-69
Juan Mendez Lafuente N-71
Neil Kwong-Wah Lai S-47
Vincent Anthony Laieta S-53
William David Lake S-16
Franco Lalama N-66
Chow Kwan Lam S-48
Michael S. Lamana S-72
Stephen LaMantia N-56
Amy Hope Lamonsoff N-20
Robert T. Lane S-7
Brendan Mark Lang N-26
Rosanne P. Lang N-26
Vanessa Lang Langer and her
unborn child S-49
Mary Lou Langley S-53
Peter J. Langone S-23
Thomas Michael Langone S-23
Michele Bernadette Lanza S-40
Ruth Sheila Lapin S-37
Ingeborg A.D. Lariby S-49
Robin Blair Larkey N-44
Judith Camilla Larocque N-2
Christopher Randall Larrabee N-25
Hamidou S. Larry N-9
Scott Larsen S-21
John Adam Larson S-57
Natalie Janis Lasden N-75
Gary Edward Lasko N-7
Nicholas Craig Lassman N-36
Paul Laszczynski S-29
Charles A. Laurencin S-46
Stephen James Lauria N-7
Maria LaVache N-6
Denis Francis Lavelle N-16
Jeannine Mary LaVerde S-36
Anna A. Laverty S-39
Steven Lawn S-54
Robert A. Lawrence, Jr. S-49
Nathaniel Lawson N-23
David W. Laychak S-1
Eugen Gabriel Lazar N-33
James Patrick Leahy S-25
Joseph Gerard Leavey S-21
Neil J. Leavy S-13
Robert G. LeBlanc S-3
Leon Lebor N-64
Kenneth Charles Ledee N-14
Alan J. Lederman S-60
Elena F. Ledesma N-9
Alexis Leduc S-43
Daniel John Lee N-2
David S. Lee S-42
Dong Chul Lee S-70
Gary H. Lee N-35
Hyun Joon Lee S-48
Juanita Lee S-54
Kathryn Blair Lee N-9
Linda C. Lee N-22
Lorraine Mary Greene Lee S-56
Myoung Woo Lee S-47
Richard Y.C. Lee N-29
Stuart Soo-Jin Lee N-21
Yang Der Lee N-70
Stephen Paul Lefkowitz S-48
Adriana Legro N-61
Edward Joseph Lehman S-54
Eric Lehrfeld N-22
David R. Leistman N-39
David Prudencio Lemagne S-29
Joseph Anthony Lenihan S-34
John Joseph Lennon, Jr. S-28
John Robinson Lenoir S-52
Jorge Luis León, Sr. N-35
Matthew G. Leonard N-46
Michael Lepore N-13
Charles A. Lesperance N-71
Jeff LeVeen N-26
John Dennis Levi S-29
Alisha Caren Levin S-44
Neil David Levin N-65
Robert Levine N-39
Robert Michael Levine S-37
Shai Levinhar N-29
Daniel M. Lewin N-75
Adam Jay Lewis S-35
Jennifer Lewis S-69
Kenneth E. Lewis S-69
Margaret Susan Lewis N-66
Ye Wei Liang N-8
Orasri Liangthanasarn N-69
Daniel F. Libretti S-17
Ralph Michael Licciardi S-64
Edward Lichtschein N-36
Samantha L. Lightbourn-Allen S-76
Steven Barry Lillianthal N-56
Carlos R. Lillo S-11
Craig Damian Lilore N-25
Arnold Arboleda Lim S-41
Darya Lin S-63
Wei Rong Lin N-67
Nickie L. Lindo N-58
Thomas V. Linehan, Jr. N-12
Robert Thomas Linnane S-12
Alan Patrick Linton, Jr. S-52
Diane Theresa Lipari N-61
Kenneth P. Lira Arévalo S-45
Francisco Alberto Liriano N-58
Lorraine Lisi S-40
Paul Lisson S-49
Vincent M. Litto N-25
Ming-Hao Liu S-64
Nancy Liz S-56
Harold Lizcano N-59
Martin Lizzul N-36
George A. Llanes N-63
Elizabeth C. Logler N-34
Catherine Lisa Loguidice N-55
Jérôme Robert Lohez N-65
Michael William Lomax S-57
Stephen V. Long S-73
Laura Maria Longing N-8
Salvatore P. Lopes S-53
Daniel Lopez N-62
George Lopez S-41
Luis Manuel Lopez S-37
Maclovio Lopez, Jr. S-3
Manuel L. Lopez N-14
Joseph Lostrangio N-17
Chet Dek Louie N-46
Stuart Seid Louis S-50
Joseph Lovero S-29
Sara Elizabeth Low N-74
Jenny Seu Kueng Low Wong N-14
Michael W. Lowe S-46
Garry W. Lozier S-52
John P. Lozowsky N-17
Charles Peter Lucania S-64
Edward Hobbs Luckett N-55
Mark Gavin Ludvigsen S-36
Lee Charles Ludwig S-42
Sean Thomas Lugano S-35
Daniel Lugo S-65
Marie Lukas N-35
William Lum, Jr. N-18
Michael P. Lunden N-53
Christopher E. Lunder N-42
Anthony Luparello S-37
Gary Frederick Lutnick N-38
Linda Anne Luzzicone N-45
Alexander Lygin N-48
CeeCee Lyles S-67
Farrell Peter Lynch N-57
James Francis Lynch S-28
James T. Lynch, Jr. S-73
Louise A. Lynch N-15
Michael Cameron Lynch N-41
Michael Francis Lynch S-15
Michael Francis Lynch S-9
Richard D. Lynch, Jr. S-31
Robert Henry Lynch, Jr. S-26
Sean P. Lynch N-26
Sean Patrick Lynch N-57
Terence M. Lynch S-75
Michael J. Lyons S-13
Monica Anne Lyons N-0
Nehamon Lyons IV S-72
Patrick John Lyons S-23
Robert Francis Mace N-47
Marianne MacFarlane S-2
Jan Maciejewski N-69
Susan A. Mackay N-1
William Macko N-73
Catherine Fairfax MacRae N-59
Richard Blaine Madden S-58
Simon Maddison N-31
Noell C. Maerz S-30
Jennieann Maffeo N-73
Joseph Maffeo S-9
Jay Robert Magazine N-71
Brian Magee N-20
Charles W. Magee N-63
Joseph V. Maggitti N-4
Ronald Magnuson N-48
Daniel L. Maher N-13
Thomas A. Mahon N-51
William J. Mahoney S-11
Joseph Daniel Maio N-30
Linda C. Mair-Grayling N-8
Takashi Makimoto S-44
Abdu Ali Malahi S-45
Debora I. Maldonado N-0
Myrna T. Maldonado-Agosto N-66
Alfred Russell Maler N-54
Gregory James Malone S-32
Edward Francis Maloney III N-50
Joseph E. Maloney S-7
Gene Edward Maloy N-3
Christian H. Maltby N-44
Francisco Miguel Mancini N-71
Joseph Mangano N-3
Sara Elizabeth Manley N-59
Debra M. Mannetta N-61
Marion Victoria Manning N-13
Terence John Manning N-21
James Maounis S-40
Alfred Gilles Padre Joseph
Marchand S-2
Joseph Ross Marchbanks, Jr. S-5
Laura A. Marchese N-65
Hilda Marcin S-67
Peter Edward Mardikian N-21
Edward Joseph Mardovich S-33
Charles Joseph Margiotta S-16
Louis Neil Mariani S-4
Kenneth Joseph Marino S-9
Lester V. Marino N-24
Vita Marino S-51
Kevin D. Marlo S-50
Jose Juan Marrero S-32
John Daniel Marshall S-15
Shelley A. Marshall S-71
James Martello N-26
Michael A. Marti N-51
Karen Ann Martin N-74
Peter C. Martin S-18
Teresa M. Martin S-75
William J. Martin, Jr. N-51
Brian E. Martineau S-62
Betsy Martinez N-32
Edward J. Martinez N-35
Jose Angel Martinez, Jr. N-24
Robert Gabriel Martinez S-65
Waleska Martinez S-67
Lizie D. Martinez-Calderon S-55
Paul Richard Martini S-12
Anne Marie Martino-Cramer S-42
Joseph A. Mascali S-6
Bernard Mascarenhas N-7
Stephen Frank Masi N-35
Ada L. Mason-Acker S-1
Nicholas George Massa S-53
Michael Massaroli N-32
Philip William Mastrandrea, Jr. N-30
Rudy Mastrocinque N-5
Joseph Mathai N-21
Charles William Mathers N-4
William A. Mathesen S-32
Marcello Matricciano N-36
Margaret Elaine Mattic N-72
Dean E. Mattson S-74
Robert D. Mattson S-40
Walter A. Matuza, Jr. N-63
Timothy J. Maude S-74
Jill Maurer-Campbell S-37
Charles A. Mauro, Jr. S-56
Charles J. Mauro N-68
Dorothy Mauro N-9
Nancy T. Mauro N-8
Robert J. Maxwell S-1
Renée A. May and her unborn child S-69
Tyrone May S-48
Keithroy Marcellus Maynard S-14
Robert J. Mayo S-23
Kathy N. Mazza S-29
Edward Mazzella, Jr. N-28
Jennifer Lynn Mazzotta N-33
Kaaria Mbaya N-37
James Joseph McAlary, Jr. N-61
Brian Gerard McAleese S-15
Patricia Ann McAneney N-8
Colin R. McArthur S-58
John Kevin McAvoy S-6
Kenneth M. McBrayer S-52
Brendan F. McCabe S-43
Michael McCabe N-28
Thomas Joseph McCann S-14
Justin McCarthy N-30
Kevin M. McCarthy N-40
Michael Desmond McCarthy N-60
Robert G. McCarthy N-27
Stanley McCaskill N-16
Katie Marie McCloskey N-17
Juliana Valentine McCourt S-3
Ruth Magdaline McCourt S-3
Charles Austin McCrann N-12
Tonyell F. McDay N-13
Matthew T. McDermott N-30
Joseph P. McDonald N-45
Brian Grady McDonnell S-24
Michael P. McDonnell S-36
John F. McDowell, Jr. S-51
Eamon J. McEneaney N-57
John Thomas McErlean, Jr. N-39
Daniel Francis McGinley S-35
Mark Ryan McGinly N-60
William E. McGinn S-21
Thomas Henry McGinnis N-61
Michael Gregory McGinty N-4
Ann Walsh McGovern S-55
Scott Martin McGovern S-31
William J. McGovern S-6
Stacey Sennas McGowan S-51
Francis Noel McGuinn N-51
Thomas F. McGuinness, Jr. N-74
Patrick J. McGuire S-30
Thomas M. McHale N-56
Keith David McHeffey N-28
Ann M. McHugh S-30
Denis J. McHugh III S-33
Dennis P. McHugh S-18
Michael Edward McHugh, Jr. N-34
Robert G. McIlvaine N-22
Donald James McIntyre S-30
Stephanie Marie McKenna N-18
Molly L. McKenzie S-75
Barry J. McKeon S-40
Evelyn C. McKinnedy S-37
Darryl Leron McKinney N-29
George Patrick McLaughlin, Jr. N-59
Robert C. McLaughlin, Jr. N-52
Gavin McMahon S-59
Robert D. McMahon S-13
Edmund M. McNally S-43
Daniel Walker McNeal S-51
Walter Arthur McNeil S-28
Christine Sheila McNulty N-19
Sean Peter McNulty N-28
Robert William McPadden S-15
Terence A. McShane S-9
Timothy Patrick McSweeney S-7
Martin E. McWilliams S-17
Rocco A. Medaglia N-71
Abigail Medina N-16
Ana Iris Medina S-54
Damian Meehan N-61
William J. Meehan, Jr. N-27
Alok Kumar Mehta N-34
Raymond Meisenheimer S-14
Manuel Emilio Mejia N-69
Eskedar Melaku N-14
Antonio Melendez N-70
Mary P. Melendez S-43
Christopher D. Mello N-75
Yelena Melnichenko N-10
Stuart Todd Meltzer N-50
Diarelia Jovanah Mena N-27
Dora Marie Menchaca S-69
Charles R. Mendez S-20
Lizette Mendoza S-60
Shevonne Olicia Mentis N-7
Wolfgang Peter Menzel S-3
Steve John Mercado S-16
Wilfredo Mercado N-73
Wesley Mercer S-47
Ralph Joseph Mercurio N-50
Alan Harvey Merdinger N-0
George L. Merino S-42
Yamel Josefina Merino S-26
George Merkouris N-60
Deborah Merrick N-66
Raymond Joseph Metz III S-32
Jill Ann Metzler S-62
David Robert Meyer N-41
Nurul H. Miah N-15
William Edward Micciulli N-29
Martin Paul Michelstein S-63
Patricia E. Mickley S-71
Ronald D. Milam S-73
Peter Teague Milano N-40
Gregory Milanowycz S-58
Lukasz Tomasz Milewski N-23
Sharon Christina Millan S-45
Corey Peter Miller N-31
Craig J. Miller S-27
Douglas C. Miller S-6
Henry Alfred Miller, Jr. S-20
Joel Miller N-16
Michael Matthew Miller N-55
Nicole Carol Miller S-67
Philip D. Miller S-58
Robert Alan Miller S-48
Robert Cromwell Miller, Jr. S-61
Benny Millman S-64
Charles M. Mills, Jr. S-26
Ronald Keith Milstein S-39
Robert J. Minara S-22
William George Minardi N-54
Louis Joseph Minervino N-15
Thomas Mingione S-22
Wilbert Miraille N-31
Domenick N. Mircovich S-31
Rajesh Arjan Mirpuri N-21
Joseph D. Mistrulli N-71
Susan J. Miszkowicz N-66
Paul Thomas Mitchell S-20
Richard P. Miuccio S-47
Jeffrey Peter Mladenik N-1
Frank V. Moccia, Sr. S-65
Louis Joseph Modafferi S-6
Boyie Mohammed N-62
Dennis Mojica S-8
Manuel D. Mojica, Jr. S-21
Kleber Rolando Molina S-43
Manuel De Jesus Molina N-64
Carl Molinaro S-17
Justin John Molisani, Jr. S-30
Brian Patrick Monaghan S-64
Franklyn Monahan N-32
John Gerard Monahan N-33
Kristen Leigh Montanaro N-3
Craig Montano N-42
Michael G. Montesi S-9
Carlos Alberto Montoya N-75
Antonio De Jesus Montoya Valdes N-74
Cheryl Ann Monyak N-9
Thomas Carlo Moody S-18
Sharon Moore S-52
Krishna V. Moorthy S-43
Laura Lee Defazio Morabito N-75
Abner Morales S-41
Carlos Manuel Morales N-31
Paula E. Morales S-59
Sonia Mercedes Morales Puopolo N-76
Gerard P. Moran, Jr. S-73
John Christopher Moran N-20
John Michael Moran S-11
Kathleen Moran S-63
Lindsay Stapleton Morehouse S-36
George William Morell N-54
Steven P. Morello N-3
Vincent S. Morello S-16
Yvette Nicole Moreno N-59
Dorothy Morgan N-15
Richard J. Morgan S-30
Nancy Morgenstern N-31
Sanae Mori N-22
Blanca Robertina Morocho Morocho N-68
Leonel Geronimo Morocho Morocho N-68
Dennis Gerard Moroney N-47
Lynne Irene Morris N-33
Odessa V. Morris S-76
Seth Allan Morris N-54
Steve Morris N-19
Christopher Martel Morrison N-23
Ferdinand V. Morrone S-27
William David Moskal N-3
Brian A. Moss S-71
Marco Motroni N-62
Cynthia Motus-Wilson N-67
Iouri A. Mouchinski N-71
Jude Joseph Moussa N-50
Peter Moutos N-9
Damion O’Neil Mowatt N-23
Teddington H. Moy S-1
Christopher Michael Mozzillo S-7
Stephen Vincent Mulderry S-33
Richard T. Muldowney, Jr. S-21
Michael D. Mullan S-17
Dennis Michael Mulligan S-17
Peter James Mulligan N-29
Michael Joseph Mullin N-26
James Donald Munhall S-52
Nancy Muñiz N-65
Francisco Heladio Munoz N-4
Carlos Mario Muñoz N-70
Theresa Munson S-57
Robert Michael Murach N-47
Cesar Augusto Murillo N-29
Marc A. Murolo N-53
Brian Joseph Murphy N-55
Charles Anthony Murphy N-56
Christopher W. Murphy S-33
Edward Charles Murphy N-50
James F. Murphy IV N-23
James Thomas Murphy N-54
Kevin James Murphy N-5
Patrick Jude Murphy S-73
Patrick Sean Murphy N-5
Raymond E. Murphy S-19
Robert Eddie Murphy, Jr. S-45
John Joseph Murray N-45
John Joseph Murray S-45
Susan D. Murray N-14
Valerie Victoria Murray N-64
Richard Todd Myhre N-33
Louis J. Nacke II S-68
Robert B. Nagel S-10
Mildred Rose Naiman N-75
Takuya Nakamura N-63
Alexander John Robert Napier S-54
Frank Joseph Naples III N-45
John Philip Napolitano S-17
Catherine Ann Nardella S-61
Mario Nardone, Jr. S-30
Manika K. Narula N-33
Shawn M. Nassaney S-3
Narender Nath N-11
Karen Susan Navarro N-62
Joseph M. Navas S-28
Francis Joseph Nazario N-32
Glenroy I. Neblett N-18
Rayman Marcus Neblett S-60
Jerome O. Nedd N-71
Laurence F. Nedell S-58
Luke G. Nee N-43
Pete Negron S-0
Laurie Ann Neira N-76
Ann N. Nelson N-42
David William Nelson N-61
Ginger Risco Nelson N-60
James A. Nelson S-30
Michele Ann Nelson N-49
Peter Allen Nelson S-12
Oscar Francis Nesbitt S-47
Gerard Terence Nevins S-8
Renee Tetreault Newell N-74
Christopher C. Newton S-71
Christopher Newton-Carter S-51
Nancy Yuen Ngo N-17
Khang Ngoc Nguyen S-73
Jody Tepedino Nichilo N-47
Kathleen Ann Nicosia N-74
Martin Stewart Niederer N-26
Alfonse Joseph Niedermeyer S-28
Frank John Niestadt, Jr. S-62
Gloria Nieves S-40
Juan Nieves, Jr. N-70
Troy Edward Nilsen N-35
Paul Nimbley N-30
John Ballantine Niven S-61
Katherine McGarry Noack N-22
Curtis Terrance Noel N-72
Michael A. Noeth S-72
Daniel R. Nolan N-3
Robert Walter Noonan N-49
Jacqueline June Norton N-2
Robert Grant Norton N-2
Daniela Rosalia Notaro N-58
Brian Christopher Novotny N-45
Soichi Numata S-44
Brian Nunez N-45
Jose Nunez N-71
Jeffrey Roger Nussbaum N-62
James A. Oakley N-9
Dennis Patrick O’Berg S-20
James P. O’Brien, Jr. N-55
Michael P. O’Brien N-43
Scott J. O’Brien N-22
Timothy Michael O’Brien N-57
Daniel O’Callaghan S-10
Dennis James O’Connor, Jr. N-30
Diana J. O’Connor S-49
Keith Kevin O’Connor S-34
Richard J. O’Connor N-12
Amy O’Doherty N-39
Marni Pont O’Doherty S-36
Douglas E. Oelschlager S-20
Takashi Ogawa N-22
Albert Ogletree N-24
Philip Paul Ognibene S-36
John A. Ogonowski N-74
James Andrew O’Grady S-50
Joseph J. Ogren S-7
Thomas G. O’Hagan S-13
Samuel Oitice S-9
Patrick J. O’Keefe S-10
William O’Keefe S-11
Gerald Michael Olcott N-11
Gerald Thomas O’Leary N-27
Christine Anne Olender N-68
Linda Mary Oliva N-59
Edward K. Oliver N-61
Leah Elizabeth Oliver N-12
Eric Taube Olsen S-20
Jeffrey James Olsen S-5
Barbara K. Olson S-70
Maureen Lyons Olson N-7
Steven John Olson S-8
Matthew Timothy O’Mahony N-57
Toshihiro Onda S-44
Seamus L. Oneal N-37
John P. O’Neill N-63
Peter J. O’Neill, Jr. S-52
Sean Gordon Corbett O’Neill N-25
Betty Ann Ong N-74
Michael C. Opperman S-61
Christopher T. Orgielewicz S-49
Margaret Quinn Orloske N-8
Virginia Anne Ormiston N-5
Ruben S. Ornedo S-70
Kevin M. O’Rourke S-17
Ronald Orsini N-56
Peter Keith Ortale S-33
Juan Ortega-Campos S-38
Jane Marie Orth N-75
Alexander Ortiz N-65
David Ortiz S-27
Emilio Pete Ortiz N-62
Pablo Ortiz N-67
Paul Ortiz, Jr. N-21
Sonia Ortiz N-64
Masaru Ose S-44
Patrick J. O’Shea N-61
Robert William O’Shea N-60
Elsy Carolina Osorio Oliva N-72
James R. Ostrowski N-46
Timothy Franklin O’Sullivan N-73
Jason Douglas Oswald N-48
Michael John Otten S-16
Isidro D. Ottenwalder N-68
Michael Chung Ou S-48
Todd Joseph Ouida N-44
Jesus Ovalles N-69
Peter J. Owens, Jr. N-42
Adianes Oyola S-45
Angel M. Pabon, Jr. N-28
Israel Pabon, Jr. N-24
Roland Pacheco N-65
Michael Benjamin Packer N-22
Diana B. Padro S-76
Deepa Pakkala N-17
Jeffrey Matthew Palazzo S-5
Thomas Palazzo N-54
Richard A. Palazzolo N-54
Orio Joseph Palmer S-17
Frank Anthony Palombo S-21
Alan N. Palumbo N-51
Christopher Matthew Panatier N-45
Dominique Lisa Pandolfo N-14
Jonas Martin Panik S-73
Paul J. Pansini S-5
John M. Paolillo S-11
Edward Joseph Papa N-54
Salvatore T. Papasso S-26
James Nicholas Pappageorge S-14
Marie Pappalardo S-2
Vinod Kumar Parakat N-29
Vijayashanker Paramsothy S-57
Nitin Ramesh Parandkar N-19
Hardai Parbhu S-56
James Wendell Parham S-29
Debra Marie Paris S-53
George Paris N-33
Gye Hyong Park N-64
Philip Lacey Parker S-61
Michael Alaine Parkes N-12
Robert E. Parks, Jr. N-46
Hashmukh C. Parmar N-37
Robert Parro S-16
Diane Marie Parsons S-47
Leobardo Lopez Pascual N-70
Michael J. Pascuma, Jr. N-67
Jerrold Hughes Paskins N-17
Horace Robert Passananti N-11
Suzanne H. Passaro S-53
Avnish Ramanbhai Patel N-59
Dipti Patel N-33
Manish Patel S-30
Steven Bennett Paterson N-51
James Matthew Patrick N-51
Manuel D. Patrocino N-70
Bernard E. Patterson N-43
Clifford L. Patterson, Jr. S-74
Cira Marie Patti S-34
Robert E. Pattison N-63
James Robert Paul N-60
Patrice Paz S-61
Victor Hugo Paz N-69
Stacey Lynn Peak N-50
Richard Allen Pearlman S-27
Durrell V. Pearsall, Jr. S-11
Thomas Nicholas Pecorelli N-74
Thomas Pedicini N-42
Todd Douglas Pelino N-54
Mike Adrian Pelletier N-49
Anthony G. Peluso S-36
Angel R. Pena S-56
Robert Penninger S-69
Richard Al Penny S-49
Salvatore F. Pepe N-3
Carl Allen B. Peralta N-30
Robert David Peraza N-32
Jon A. Perconti, Jr. N-27
Alejo Perez N-67
Angel Perez, Jr. N-33
Angela Susan Perez N-32
Anthony Perez N-37
Ivan Antonio Perez S-41
Nancy E. Perez N-66
Berry Berenson Perkins N-76
Joseph John Perroncino N-32
Edward J. Perrotta N-50
Emelda H. Perry S-64
Glenn C. Perry, Sr. S-22
John William Perry S-24
Franklin Allan Pershep S-56
Danny Pesce N-55
Michael John Pescherine S-34
Davin N. Peterson N-28
Donald Arthur Peterson S-67
Jean Hoadley Peterson S-67
William Russell Peterson N-15
Mark James Petrocelli N-61
Philip Scott Petti S-16
Glen Kerrin Pettit S-25
Dominick A. Pezzulo S-29
Kaleen Elizabeth Pezzuti N-54
Kevin J. Pfeifer S-14
Tu-Anh Pham N-60
Kenneth John Phelan, Sr. S-13
Sneha Anne Philip S-66
Eugenia McCann Piantieri N-13
Ludwig John Picarro S-63
Matthew Picerno N-43
Joseph O. Pick S-41
Christopher J. Pickford S-12
Dennis J. Pierce S-47
Bernard Pietronico N-41
Nicholas P. Pietrunti N-30
Theodoros Pigis S-49
Susan Elizabeth Pinto N-35
Joseph Piskadlo N-63
Christopher Todd Pitman N-45
Joshua Michael Piver N-33
Robert R. Ploger III S-71
Zandra F. Ploger S-71
Joseph Plumitallo N-41
John M. Pocher N-41
William Howard Pohlmann S-47
Laurence Michael Polatsch N-27
Thomas H. Polhemus N-17
Steve Pollicino N-39
Susan M. Pollio S-33
Darin H. Pontell S-73
Joshua Iosua Poptean N-71
Giovanna Porras N-72
Anthony Portillo S-49
James Edward Potorti N-11
Daphne Pouletsos S-55
Richard N. Poulos N-30
Stephen Emanual Poulos S-60
Brandon Jerome Powell N-23
Scott Alan Powell S-75
Shawn Edward Powell S-20
Antonio Dorsey Pratt N-23
Gregory M. Preziose N-53
Wanda Ivelisse Prince S-42
Vincent A. Princiotta S-20
Kevin M. Prior S-22
Everett Martin Proctor III N-48
Carrie Beth Progen S-59
David Lee Pruim S-62
Richard A. Prunty S-5
John Foster Puckett N-68
Robert David Pugliese N-10
Edward F. Pullis S-62
Patricia Ann Puma N-64
Jack D. Punches S-73
Hemanth Kumar Puttur N-17
Joseph J. Pycior, Jr. S-72
Edward R. Pykon N-61
Christopher Quackenbush S-52
Lars Peter Qualben N-15
Lincoln Quappé S-16
Beth Ann Quigley N-27
Patrick J. Quigley IV S-4
Michael T. Quilty S-15
James Francis Quinn N-30
Ricardo J. Quinn S-18
Carol Millicent Rabalais S-61
Christopher Peter Anthony
Racaniello N-32
Leonard J. Ragaglia S-10
Eugene J. Raggio S-24
Laura Marie Ragonese-Snik S-54
Michael Paul Ragusa S-23
Peter Frank Raimondi N-59
Harry A. Raines N-36
Lisa J. Raines S-71
Ehtesham Raja S-39
Valsa Raju N-63
Edward J. Rall S-17
Lukas Rambousek N-58
Maria Ramirez S-45
Harry Ramos N-63
Vishnoo Ramsaroop N-64
Deborah A. Ramsaur S-1
Lorenzo E. Ramzey S-55
Alfred Todd Rancke S-50
Adam David Rand S-8
Jonathan C. Randall N-6
Shreyas S. Ranganath N-7
Anne T. Ransom N-18
Faina Rapoport N-17
Rhonda Sue Rasmussen S-76
Robert A. Rasmussen S-37
Amenia Rasool N-11
R. Mark Rasweiler N-9
Marsha D. Ratchford S-72
David Alan James Rathkey S-46
William Ralph Raub N-25
Gerard F. Rauzi S-47
Alexey Razuvaev S-32
Gregory Reda N-6
Sarah Anne Redheffer N-20
Michele Marie Reed S-62
Judith Ann Reese N-67
Donald J. Regan S-14
Robert M. Regan S-10
Thomas Michael Regan S-54
Christian Michael Otto Regenhard S-23
Howard Reich S-49
Gregg Reidy N-28
James Brian Reilly S-34
Kevin O. Reilly S-20
Timothy E. Reilly N-11
Joseph Reina, Jr. N-33
Thomas Barnes Reinig N-55
Frank Bennett Reisman N-28
Joshua Scott Reiss N-51
Karen Renda N-18
John Armand Reo N-40
Richard Cyril Rescorla S-46
John Thomas Resta N-62
Sylvia San Pio Resta and her
unborn child N-62
Martha M. Reszke S-1
David E. Retik N-1
Todd H. Reuben S-69
Luis Clodoaldo Revilla Mier S-65
Eduvigis Reyes, Jr. N-72
Bruce Albert Reynolds S-28
John Frederick Rhodes S-55
Francis Saverio Riccardelli S-25
Rudolph N. Riccio N-34
Ann Marie Riccoboni N-64
David Harlow Rice S-52
Eileen Mary Rice N-6
Kenneth Frederick Rice III N-13
CeCelia E. Richard S-76
Vernon Allan Richard S-20
Claude Daniel Richards S-25
Gregory David Richards N-39
Michael Richards N-63
Venesha Orintia Richards N-6
Jimmy Riches S-21
Alan Jay Richman N-11
John M. Rigo N-10
Frederick Charles Rimmele III S-2
Rose Mary Riso S-47
Moises N. Rivas N-67
Joseph R. Rivelli, Jr. S-22
Carmen Alicia Rivera S-42
Isaias Rivera N-63
Juan William Rivera N-72
Linda Ivelisse Rivera N-15
David E. Rivers N-20
Joseph R. Riverso N-51
Paul V. Rizza S-40
John Frank Rizzo S-64
Stephen Louis Roach N-54
Joseph Roberto S-35
Leo Arthur Roberts N-43
Michael E. Roberts S-21
Michael Edward Roberts S-16
Donald Walter Robertson, Jr. N-45
Jeffrey Robinson N-16
Michell Lee Jean Robotham S-56
Donald Arthur Robson N-39
Antonio A. Rocha N-51
Raymond James Rocha N-44
Laura Rockefeller N-20
John Michael Rodak S-51
Antonio José Rodrigues S-29
Anthony Rodriguez S-22
Carmen Milagros Rodriguez S-58
Gregory E. Rodriguez N-48
Marsha A. Rodriguez N-6
Mayra Valdes Rodriguez S-59
Richard Rodriguez S-29
David Bartolo Rodriguez-Vargas N-69
Matthew Rogan S-14
Jean Destrehan Rogér N-74
Karlie Rogers N-20
Scott William Rohner N-44
Keith Michael Roma S-25
Joseph M. Romagnolo N-24
Efrain Romero, Sr. S-44
Elvin Romero N-28
James A. Romito S-27
Sean Paul Rooney S-57
Eric Thomas Ropiteau N-33
Aida Rosario N-18
Angela Rosario N-29
Mark H. Rosen S-52
Brooke David Rosenbaum N-33
Linda Rosenbaum N-12
Sheryl Lynn Rosenbaum N-47
Lloyd Daniel Rosenberg N-40
Mark Louis Rosenberg N-7
Andrew Ira Rosenblum N-40
Joshua M. Rosenblum N-27
Joshua Alan Rosenthal S-41
Richard David Rosenthal N-48
Philip Martin Rosenzweig N-2
Daniel Rosetti S-64
Richard Barry Ross N-2
Norman S. Rossinow S-61
Nicholas P. Rossomando S-5
Michael Craig Rothberg N-29
Donna Marie Rothenberg S-60
Mark David Rothenberg S-68
James Michael Roux S-2
Nicholas Charles Alexander Rowe N-23
Edward V. Rowenhorst S-76
Judy Rowlett S-1
Timothy Alan Roy, Sr. S-24
Paul G. Ruback S-21
Ronald J. Ruben S-34
Joanne Rubino N-14
David M. Ruddle S-66
Bart Joseph Ruggiere N-49
Susan A. Ruggiero N-13
Adam Keith Ruhalter N-47
Gilbert Ruiz N-69
Robert E. Russell S-1
Stephen P. Russell S-7
Steven Harris Russin N-52
Michael Thomas Russo, Sr. S-7
Wayne Alan Russo N-6
William R. Ruth S-74
Edward Ryan N-61
John Joseph Ryan S-34
Jonathan Stephan Ryan S-30
Matthew L. Ryan S-9
Tatiana Ryjova S-48
Christina Sunga Ryook N-49
Thierry Saada N-41
Jason Elazar Sabbag S-42
Thomas E. Sabella S-17
Scott H. Saber N-23
Charles E. Sabin, Sr. S-71
Joseph Francis Sacerdote N-44
Jessica Leigh Sachs N-74
Francis John Sadocha N-24
Jude Elias Safi N-26
Brock Joel Safronoff N-7
Edward Saiya S-45
John Patrick Salamone N-40
Marjorie C. Salamone S-75
Hernando Rafael Salas S-38
Juan G. Salas N-70
Esmerlin Antonio Salcedo S-65
John Pepe Salerno N-30
Rahma Salie and her unborn child N-1
Richard L. Salinardi, Jr. S-37
Wayne John Saloman N-35
Nolbert Salomon S-46
Catherine Patricia Salter S-60
Frank G. Salvaterra S-51
Paul Richard Salvio N-62
Samuel Robert Salvo, Jr. S-59
Carlos Alberto Samaniego N-42
John P. Sammartino S-71
James Kenneth Samuel, Jr. N-60
Michael San Phillip S-51
Hugo M. Sanay S-31
Alva Cynthia Jeffries Sanchez N-16
Jacquelyn Patrice Sanchez N-47
Jesus Sanchez S-2
Raymond Sanchez S-66
Eric M. Sand N-28
Stacey Leigh Sanders N-3
Herman S. Sandler S-52
Jim Sands, Jr. N-36
Ayleen J. Santiago N-65
Kirsten Reese Santiago N-67
Maria Theresa Concepcion
Santillan N-36
Susan Gayle Santo N-9
Christopher A. Santora S-10
John August Santore S-5
Mario L. Santoro S-26
Rafael Humberto Santos N-34
Rufino C.F. Santos III N-17
Victor J. Saracini S-2
Kalyan K. Sarkar N-66
Chapelle Renee Stewart Sarker N-14
Paul F. Sarle N-56
Deepika Kumar Sattaluri N-18
Gregory Thomas Saucedo S-6
Susan M. Sauer N-11
Anthony Savas N-67
Vladimir Savinkin N-48
John Michael Sbarbaro N-56
David M. Scales S-74
Robert Louis Scandole N-52
Michelle Scarpitta S-31
Dennis Scauso S-8
John Albert Schardt S-12
John G. Scharf S-63
Fred C. Scheffold, Jr. S-6
Angela Susan Scheinberg N-64
Scott Mitchell Schertzer N-33
Sean Schielke N-44
Steven Francis Schlag N-51
Robert A. Schlegel S-72
Jon Schlissel S-48
Karen Helene Schmidt S-46
Ian Schneider N-52
Thomas G. Schoales S-21
Marisa Dinardo Schorpp N-49
Frank G. Schott, Jr. N-13
Gerard Patrick Schrang S-14
Jeffrey H. Schreier N-31
John T. Schroeder N-59
Susan Lee Schuler S-53
Edward W. Schunk N-55
Mark Evan Schurmeier N-22
John Burkhart Schwartz N-40
Mark Schwartz S-26
Adriane Victoria Scibetta N-48
Raphael Scorca N-3
Janice M. Scott S-1
Randolph Scott S-31
Christopher Jay Scudder S-37
Arthur Warren Scullin N-14
Michael H. Seaman N-46
Margaret M. Seeliger S-53
Anthony Segarra N-64
Carlos Segarra N-72
Jason M. Sekzer N-31
Matthew Carmen Sellitto N-46
Michael L. Selves S-75
Howard Selwyn S-31
Larry John Senko N-65
Arturo Angelo Sereno N-58
Frankie Serrano S-45
Marian H. Serva S-75
Alena Sesinova N-3
Adele Christine Sessa N-27
Sita Nermalla Sewnarine S-43
Karen Lynn Seymour N-73
Davis Grier Sezna, Jr. S-52
Thomas Joseph Sgroi N-8
Jayesh Shantilal Shah N-37
Khalid M. Shahid N-33
Mohammed Shajahan N-14
Gary Shamay N-31
Earl Richard Shanahan N-5
Dan F. Shanower S-72
Neil G. Shastri N-58
Kathryn Anne Shatzoff N-10
Barbara A. Shaw N-20
Jeffrey James Shaw N-24
Robert John Shay, Jr. N-53
Daniel James Shea N-38
Joseph Patrick Shea N-38
Kathleen Shearer S-3
Robert M. Shearer S-3
Linda June Sheehan S-50
Hagay Shefi N-21
Antionette M. Sherman S-75
John Anthony Sherry S-30
Atsushi Shiratori N-44
Thomas Joseph Shubert N-29
Mark Shulman N-10
See Wong Shum N-71
Allan Abraham Shwartzstein N-30
Clarin Shellie Siegel-Schwartz S-53
Johanna Sigmund N-60
Dianne T. Signer and her unborn child N-60
Gregory Sikorsky S-12
Stephen Gerard Siller S-5
David Silver N-29
Craig A. Silverstein S-50
Nasima H. Simjee S-41
Bruce Edward Simmons S-51
Diane M. Simmons S-69
Donald D. Simmons S-76
George W. Simmons S-69
Arthur Simon N-58
Kenneth Alan Simon N-58
Michael J. Simon N-49
Paul Joseph Simon N-17
Marianne Liquori Simone N-35
Barry Simowitz S-48
Jane Louise Simpkin S-2
Jeff Lyal Simpson S-27
Cheryle D. Sincock S-75
Khamladai Khami Singh N-68
Roshan Ramesh Singh N-68
Thomas E. Sinton III N-55
Peter A. Siracuse N-39
Muriel F. Siskopoulos S-33
Joseph Michael Sisolak N-6
John P. Skala S-27
Francis Joseph Skidmore, Jr. S-32
Toyena Corliss Skinner N-72
Paul Albert Skrzypek N-50
Christopher Paul Slattery N-30
Vincent Robert Slavin N-27
Robert F. Sliwak N-56
Paul Kenneth Sloan S-33
Stanley S. Smagala, Jr. S-15
Wendy L. Small N-54
Gregg H. Smallwood S-72
Catherine T. Smith N-16
Daniel Laurence Smith S-31
Gary F. Smith S-1
George Eric Smith S-39
Heather Lee Smith N-75
James Gregory Smith N-40
Jeffrey R. Smith S-52
Joyce Patricia Smith N-24
Karl T. Smith, Sr. N-43
Kevin Joseph Smith S-9
Leon Smith, Jr. S-11
Moira Ann Smith S-24
Monica Rodriguez Smith and her unborn child N-73
Rosemary A. Smith N-73
Bonnie Shihadeh Smithwick N-61
Rochelle Monique Snell S-49
Christine Ann Snyder S-67
Dianne Bullis Snyder N-74
Leonard J. Snyder, Jr. S-54
Astrid Elizabeth Sohan N-6
Sushil S. Solanki N-34
Rubén Solares N-31
Naomi Leah Solomon N-21
Daniel W. Song N-56
Mari-Rae Sopper S-69
Michael Charles Sorresse N-5
Fabian Soto N-63
Timothy Patrick Soulas N-44
Gregory Thomas Spagnoletti S-35
Donald F. Spampinato, Jr. N-39
Thomas Sparacio S-32
John Anthony Spataro N-10
Robert W. Spear, Jr. S-19
Robert Speisman S-70
Maynard S. Spence, Jr. N-6
George Edward Spencer III S-31
Robert Andrew Spencer N-45
Mary Rubina Sperando N-21
Frank Spinelli N-44
William E. Spitz N-42
Joseph Patrick Spor, Jr. S-15
Klaus Johannes Sprockamp S-47
Saranya Srinuan N-52
Fitzroy St. Rose N-72
Michael F. Stabile S-32
Lawrence T. Stack S-18
Timothy M. Stackpole S-20
Richard James Stadelberger S-40
Eric Adam Stahlman N-46
Gregory Stajk S-17
Alexandru Liviu Stan N-34
Corina Stan N-34
Mary Domenica Stanley N-14
Anthony Starita N-42
Jeffrey Stark S-13
Derek James Statkevicus S-34
Patricia J. Statz S-75
Craig William Staub S-34
William V. Steckman N-67
Eric Thomas Steen S-30
William R. Steiner N-12
Alexander Robbins Steinman N-25
Edna L. Stephens S-1
Andrew Stergiopoulos N-45
Andrew J. Stern N-43
Norma Lang Steuerle S-69
Martha Jane Stevens S-62
Michael James Stewart N-61
Richard H. Stewart, Jr. N-41
Sanford M. Stoller N-17
Douglas Joel Stone N-74
Lonny Jay Stone N-63
Jimmy Nevill Storey N-12
Timothy Stout N-35
Thomas Strada N-40
James J. Straine, Jr. N-52
Edward W. Straub S-55
George J. Strauch, Jr. S-60
Edward Thomas Strauss S-24
Steven R. Strauss S-46
Larry L. Strickland S-74
Steven F. Strobert N-55
Walwyn Wellington Stuart, Jr. S-29
Benjamin Suarez S-11
David Scott Suarez N-17
Ramon Suarez S-25
Dino Xavier Suarez Ramirez N-75
Yoichi Sumiyama Sugiyama S-44
William Christopher Sugra N-34
Daniel Thomas Suhr S-14
David Marc Sullins S-25
Christopher P. Sullivan S-22
Patrick Sullivan N-40
Thomas G. Sullivan N-67
Hilario Soriano Sumaya, Jr. N-8
James Joseph Suozzo N-41
Colleen M. Supinski S-51
Robert Sutcliffe N-67
Seline Sutter N-65
Claudia Suzette Sutton N-48
John Francis Swaine N-39
Kristine M. Swearson N-34
Brian David Sweeney S-2
Brian Edward Sweeney S-9
Madeline Amy Sweeney N-74
Kenneth J. Swenson N-48
Thomas F. Swift S-46
Derek Ogilvie Sword S-35
Kevin Thomas Szocik S-35
Gina Sztejnberg N-15
Norbert P. Szurkowski N-50
Harry Taback N-4
Joann C. Tabeek N-35
Norma C. Taddei N-13
Michael Taddonio S-31
Keiichiro Takahashi S-32
Keiji Takahashi S-44
Phyllis Gail Talbot N-11
Robert R. Talhami N-27
John Talignani S-68
Sean Patrick Tallon S-5
Paul Talty S-24
Maurita Tam S-53
Rachel Tamares S-61
Hector Rogan Tamayo S-45
Michael Andrew Tamuccio N-59
Kenichiro Tanaka S-44
Rhondelle Cherie Tankard S-59
Michael Anthony Tanner N-25
Dennis Gerard Taormina, Jr. N-12
Kenneth Joseph Tarantino N-46
Allan Tarasiewicz S-7
Michael C. Tarrou S-2
Ronald Tartaro N-60
Deborah Tavolarella S-2
Darryl Anthony Taylor N-72
Donnie Brooks Taylor S-59
Hilda E. Taylor S-70
Kip P. Taylor S-74
Leonard E. Taylor S-71
Lorisa Ceylon Taylor N-15
Michael Morgan Taylor N-40
Sandra C. Taylor S-1
Sandra Dawn Teague S-69
Karl W. Teepe S-71
Paul A. Tegtmeier S-21
Yeshavant Moreshwar Tembe S-47
Anthony Tempesta N-53
Dorothy Pearl Temple S-47
Stanley L. Temple N-31
David Gustaf Peter Tengelin N-4
Brian John Terrenzi N-47
Lisa Marie Terry N-11
Goumatie Thackurdeen S-41
Harshad Sham Thatte N-17
Michael Theodoridis N-1
Thomas F. Theurkauf, Jr. S-36
Lesley Anne Thomas N-49
Brian Thomas Thompson S-44
Clive Ian Thompson S-32
Glenn Thompson N-43
Nigel Bruce Thompson N-44
Perry A. Thompson S-60
Vanavah Alexei Thompson N-64
William H. Thompson S-26
Eric Raymond Thorpe S-35
Nichola Angela Thorpe S-33
Tamara C. Thurman S-74
Sal Edward Tieri, Jr. N-10
John Patrick Tierney S-13
Mary Ellen Tiesi S-62
William Randolph Tieste N-25
Kenneth Tietjen S-29
Stephen Edward Tighe N-56
Scott Charles Timmes N-62
Michael E. Tinley N-15
Jennifer M. Tino N-11
Robert Frank Tipaldi N-26
John James Tipping II S-10
David Tirado N-23
Hector Luis Tirado, Jr. S-15
Michelle Lee Titolo N-48
Alicia Nicole Titus S-2
John J. Tobin N-8
Richard J. Todisco S-51
Otis V. Tolbert S-73
Vladimir Tomasevic N-22
Stephen Kevin Tompsett N-22
Thomas Tong S-39
Doris Torres S-42
Luis Eduardo Torres N-51
Amy Elizabeth Toyen N-23
Christopher Michael Traina N-63
Daniel Patrick Trant N-43
Abdoul Karim Traore N-68
Glenn J. Travers, Sr. N-32
Walter Philip Travers N-56
Felicia Yvette Traylor-Bass N-65
James Anthony Trentini N-2
Mary Barbara Trentini N-2
Lisa L. Trerotola N-67
Karamo Baba Trerra S-39
Michael Angel Trinidad N-31
Francis Joseph Trombino S-38
Gregory James Trost S-33
Willie Q. Troy S-1
William P. Tselepis, Jr. N-45
Zhanetta Valentinovna Tsoy N-13
Michael Patrick Tucker N-28
Lance Richard Tumulty S-31
Ching Ping Tung S-44
Simon James Turner N-20
Donald Joseph Tuzio S-39
Robert T. Twomey N-67
Jennifer Lynn Tzemis N-58
John G. Ueltzhoeffer N-15
Tyler Victor Ugolyn N-59
Michael A. Uliano N-56
Jonathan J. Uman N-38
Anil Shivhari Umarkar N-34
Allen V. Upton N-39
Diane Marie Urban S-47
John Damien Vaccacio N-43
Bradley Hodges Vadas S-35
William Valcarcel S-48
Felix Antonio Vale N-32
Ivan Vale N-32
Benito Valentin N-18
Santos Valentin, Jr. S-25
Carlton Francis Valvo II N-46
Pendyala Vamsikrishna N-74
Erica H. Van Acker S-55
Kenneth W. Van Auken N-52
R. Bruce Van Hine S-13
Daniel M. Van Laere S-62
Edward Raymond Vanacore S-41
Jon Charles Vandevander N-62
Frederick T. Varacchi N-38
Gopalakrishnan Varadhan N-46
David Vargas S-49
Scott C. Vasel N-16
Azael Ismael Vasquez N-24
Ronald J. Vauk S-73
Arcangel Vazquez S-41
Santos Vazquez N-31
Peter Vega S-11
Sankara Sastry Velamuri S-47
Jorge Velazquez S-47
Lawrence G. Veling S-7
Anthony Mark Ventura S-41
David Vera S-31
Loretta Ann Vero N-18
Christopher James Vialonga N-62
Matthew Gilbert Vianna N-34
Robert Anthony Vicario N-24
Celeste Torres Victoria N-20
Joanna Vidal N-20
John T. Vigiano II S-23
Joseph Vincent Vigiano S-23
Frank J. Vignola, Jr. N-48
Joseph Barry Vilardo N-28
Claribel Villalobos Hernandez N-23
Sergio Gabriel Villanueva S-23
Chantal Vincelli N-21
Melissa Renée Vincent N-65
Francine Ann Virgilio S-61
Lawrence Virgilio S-20
Joseph Gerard Visciano S-34
Joshua S. Vitale N-26
Maria Percoco Vola S-62
Lynette D. Vosges S-59
Garo H. Voskerijian N-13
Alfred Anton Vukosa N-35
Gregory Kamal Bruno Wachtler N-60
Karen J. Wagner S-74
Mary Alice Wahlstrom N-1
Honor Elizabeth Wainio S-67
Gabriela Silvina Waisman N-23
Wendy Alice Rosario Wakeford N-53
Courtney Wainsworth Walcott S-46
Victor Wald N-63
Kenneth E. Waldie N-2
Benjamin James Walker N-16
Glen Wall N-57
Mitchel Scott Wallace S-26
Peter Guyder Wallace N-6
Robert Francis Wallace S-12
Roy Michael Wallace N-44
Jeanmarie Wallendorf S-36
Matthew Blake Wallens N-39
Meta L. Waller S-1
John Wallice, Jr. N-30
Barbara P. Walsh N-9
Jim Walsh N-34
Jeffrey P. Walz S-14
Ching Wang S-44
Weibin Wang N-36
Michael Warchola S-6
Stephen Gordon Ward N-48
Timothy Ray Ward S-2
James A. Waring N-31
Brian G. Warner N-37
Derrick Christopher Washington S-66
Charles Waters N-32
James Thomas Waters, Jr. S-34
Patrick J. Waters S-8
Kenneth Thomas Watson S-21
Michael Henry Waye N-8
Todd Christopher Weaver S-43
Walter Edward Weaver S-25
Nathaniel Webb S-28
Dinah Webster N-20
William Michael Weems S-4
Joanne Flora Weil S-45
Michael T. Weinberg S-17
Steven Weinberg S-37
Scott Jeffrey Weingard N-27
Steven George Weinstein N-13
Simon Weiser N-65
David M. Weiss S-8
David Thomas Weiss N-46
Chin Sun Pak Wells S-74
Vincent Michael Wells N-44
Deborah Jacobs Welsh S-67
Timothy Matthew Welty S-7
Christian Hans Rudolf Wemmers N-21
Ssu-Hui Wen N-34
John Joseph Wenckus N-2
Oleh D. Wengerchuk S-65
Peter M. West N-43
Whitfield West, Jr. N-35
Meredith Lynn Whalen N-60
Eugene Michael Whelan S-12
Adam S. White N-50
Edward James White III S-13
James Patrick White N-39
John Sylvester White N-63
Kenneth Wilburn White, Jr. N-24
Leonard Anthony White S-66
Malissa Y. White N-15
Maudlyn A. White S-74
Sandra L. White S-75
Wayne White N-9
Leanne Marie Whiteside S-59
Mark P. Whitford S-15
Leslie A. Whittington S-69
Michael T. Wholey S-29
Mary Lenz Wieman S-59
Jeffrey David Wiener N-12
William J. Wik S-60
Alison Marie Wildman N-61
Glenn E. Wilkinson S-14
Ernest M. Willcher S-75
John Charles Willett N-50
Brian Patrick Williams N-41
Candace Lee Williams N-75
Crossley Richard Williams, Jr. S-41
David J. Williams N-64
David Lucian Williams S-73
Debbie L. Williams S-54
Dwayne Williams S-74
Kevin Michael Williams S-50
Louie Anthony Williams N-66
Louis Calvin Williams III S-37
John P. Williamson S-8
Donna Ann Wilson S-56
William Eben Wilson S-61
David Harold Winton S-35
Glenn J. Winuk S-27
Thomas Francis Wise N-9
Alan L. Wisniewski S-52
Frank Paul Wisniewski N-53
David Wiswall S-55
Sigrid Charlotte Wiswe N-18
Michael R. Wittenstein N-52
Christopher W. Wodenshek N-49
Martin Phillips Wohlforth S-52
Katherine Susan Wolf N-3
Jennifer Yen Wong N-20
Siucheung Steve Wong N-4
Yin Ping Wong S-60
Yuk Ping Wong S-48
Brent James Woodall S-33
James John Woods N-26
Marvin Roger Woods S-73
Patrick J. Woods S-64
Richard Herron Woodwell S-35
David Terence Wooley S-9
John Bentley Works S-34
Martin Michael Wortley N-46
Rodney James Wotton S-43
William Wren, Ret. S-22
John W. Wright, Jr. S-50
Neil Robin Wright N-46
Sandra Lee Wright S-57
Jupiter Yambem N-69
John D. Yamnicky, Sr. S-71
Suresh Yanamadala N-16
Vicki Yancey S-70
Shuyin Yang S-70
Matthew David Yarnell S-41
Myrna Yaskulka N-60
Shakila Yasmin N-15
Olabisi Shadie Layeni Yee N-67
Kevin W. Yokum S-72
Edward P. York N-49
Kevin Patrick York S-31
Raymond R. York S-20
Suzanne Martha Youmans S-54
Barrington Leroy Young, Jr. S-31
Donald McArthur Young S-72
Edmond G. Young, Jr. S-74
Jacqueline Young N-3
Lisa L. Young S-1
Elkin Yuen N-61
Joseph C. Zaccoli N-43
Adel Agayby Zakhary N-63
Arkady Zaltsman S-63
Edwin J. Zambrana, Jr. S-49
Robert Alan Zampieri N-62
Mark Zangrilli S-63
Christopher R. Zarba, Jr. N-1
Ira Zaslow S-46
Kenneth Albert Zelman N-19
Abraham J. Zelmanowitz N-65
Martin Morales Zempoaltecatl N-68
Zhe Zeng S-37
Marc Scott Zeplin N-27
Jie Yao Justin Zhao S-39
Yuguang Zheng S-70
Ivelin Ziminski N-5
Michael Joseph Zinzi N-14
Charles Alan Zion N-25
Julie Lynne Zipper S-49
Salvatore J. Zisa N-5
Prokopios Paul Zois N-18
Joseph J. Zuccala S-44
Andrew Steven Zucker S-45
Igor Zukelman S-43