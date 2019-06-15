Report a Closing

Reporting closings and delays during severe weather is now easier than ever with 8News.

But first, you must register your school, church or business.

All you have to do is email a request on company letterhead (exception for churches) to closings@wric.com. If approved, we will then send you a user ID and password to access our system.

Please be sure to include the following information in your letter:

-Agency name

-Contact name/number/email

-Agency address / phone number

-Agency website (exception for churches)

-Number of employees or students, if applicable

Below is a list of agencies that will be included in our system:

-Public schools

-Private schools (K-12)

-Colleges/Universities

-Trade schools (50+ students)

-Government agencies

-Licensed, commercial daycares

-Businesses with 100+ employees

-Hospitals / medical centers

-Churches (for online inclusion only)

WILL NOT BE INCLUDED:

-Doctor/Dentist offices

-Law offices

-Unlicensed and/or in-home daycares

-Businesses with fewer than 50 employees

-Trade schools with fewer than 50 students