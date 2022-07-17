Which Anker Bluetooth speakers are best?

There are plenty of reasons to use an Anker Bluetooth speaker rather than headphones to play music. Perhaps you want to add music to add to the ambience while you entertain guests. Maybe you just don’t want wires getting in your way as you work around the house. Regardless of the reason, there are many situations where using headphones is less than ideal. Luckily, there are plenty of excellent Anker Bluetooth speaker options, like the Anker Soundcore Motion+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker. This souped-up Anker Bluetooth speaker has best-in-class audio systems.

What to know before you buy an Anker Bluetooth speaker

Sound quality

Anker Bluetooth speakers are available in many forms and generations of model which can greatly affect the quality of the sound. Additionally, many Anker Bluetooth speakers can have different levels of sound quality despite costing nearly the same. When trying to ascertain the level of sound quality a speaker has, check the user reviews. You can also check to see how many speakers and woofers it has. The more of these things the speaker has, the better the sound quality will be.

Intended location

Nearly all Anker Bluetooth speakers are designed to be portable without sacrificing sound quality. However, that doesn’t mean they’re all designed to be taken anywhere. Lower-end speakers are meant to remain indoors and in small rooms. The higher-end Anker Bluetooth speakers are designed for both indoor and outdoor use . Their speakers are not only designed to pump out better audio, but they also have high levels of elemental resistance.

What to look for in a quality Anker Bluetooth speaker

Outdoor protection

Some Anker Bluetooth speakers feature differing amounts of waterproofing and dustproofing designed so that the speaker can be safely left in the elements as long as you please. The higher you go up the qualitative product chain, the more elemental protection you’re going to find. Some Anker Bluetooth speakers can even somewhat resist the effects of snow.

Connectivity

Some Anker Bluetooth speakers have stronger connections, which manifest in maximum range. The lowest-end Anker Bluetooth speakers can have ranges as short as 30 feet while the high-end Anker Bluetooth speakers usually double that or stretch as close to 100 feet as possible.

Many Anker Bluetooth speakers also include the option to connect a device to the speaker using an auxiliary cord. This is useful if you’re having issues with your Bluetooth connectivity, rapidly swapping sources or you’re trying to connect a device that doesn’t have Bluetooth.

How much you can expect to spend on an Anker Bluetooth speaker

Anker Bluetooth speakers are available in a wide range of prices that can match any budget without sacrificing quality. They can start as low as $25 while most top out around $50. The best Anker Bluetooth speakers usually cost around $100-$125.

Anker Bluetooth speaker FAQ

Why is my Anker Bluetooth speaker broadcasting a staticky sound?

A. There can be a few issues causing staticky sound to broadcast from your Anker Bluetooth speaker. The two most common causes for staticky sound are either your source signal has gotten too far away from the Anker Bluetooth speaker or your Anker Bluetooth speaker is too low on battery. Occasionally a charging Anker Bluetooth speaker can broadcast staticky sound as well.

Why won’t my smartphone connect to my Anker Bluetooth speaker?

A. Again, there can be a few issues causing the connection failure. First, make sure the Bluetooth setting is switched on on your smartphone and your Anker Bluetooth speaker has a good charge level. Then, disconnect any currently active Bluetooth pairings before trying to connect to the Anker Bluetooth speaker. If this doesn’t solve it, turn off both the Anker Bluetooth speaker and your smartphone for a minute or two before turning them back on and trying again.

What are the best Anker Bluetooth speakers to buy?

Top Anker Bluetooth speaker

Anker Soundcore Motion+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: This Anker Bluetooth speaker is one of Anker’s best available models and is packed with features.

What you’ll love: It is available in three colors: black, blue and red. This Anker Bluetooth speaker features two ultrahigh frequency tweeters, neodymium woofers and passive radiators to broadcast the highest possible quality sound. A 15-degree angle allows the music to be broadcast in a wider cone.

What you should consider: There are plenty of Anker Bluetooth speakers available for much less money than this high-cost model. The extra power means a maximum battery life half that of other Anker models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Anker Bluetooth speaker for the money

Anker Soundcore Portable Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: This ultra-affordable Anker Bluetooth speaker is a little old but still packs a great sound system.

What you’ll love: This speaker is available in black, blue and red. It features a huge, 24 hour maximum battery life as well as full stereo sound and even comes with IPX5 waterproofing. It has an up to 66-foot connection range.

What you should consider: The Soundcore 2 speaker is only a little over $10 more and features a few improvements over this older model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: This is an upgraded version of the above, original Anker Soundcore Portable Bluetooth Speaker.

What you’ll love: This speaker features improved audio systems across the board from the original Anker Soundcore Portable Bluetooth Speaker. The improved IPX7 waterproofing is enough to resist rain and snow plus dust. These improvements come at no cost to the 24-hour maximum battery life.

What you should consider: The blue and red color options both cost an additional $4 but add nothing to this speaker other than a different aesthetic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

