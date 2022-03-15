Which Kate Somerville product is best?

Kate Somerville is an esthetician turned entrepreneur who started her own line of skin care products. She earned the title “the guru of glow” back when she was an aesthetician to the stars prior to starting her skin care line. This motto reflects in all of her products, which focuses on bringing out the healthiest version of your skin.

Whether you want a full skin care regimen every day or just need a quick transformation before a night out, you can find Kate Somerville products that fit your needs. If you’re looking for a great product to keep your skin healthy and hydrated, Kate Somerville Glow In A Wink ExfoliKate Bestsellers Set is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Kate Somerville product

Travel sizes are for sampling

Some people want to try out a product before they make an investment in a skin care line. One awesome thing about Kate Somerville products is that the most popular products come in both full-size and travel-size containers. So before you spend your money on the full-sized product, you can test out how your skin reacts to it by using the travel-size version.

Focused line or mix and match

Many of Kate Somerville’s skin care collections offer a full line of products, from cleansers to toners to moisturizers. For example, you may want to get the cleanser, toner and moisturizer designed for dry skin if you need a lot of moisture. But all of the products complement each other and have skin-friendly, cruelty-free ingredients. So you can either go with an intended line based on your skin type or mix and match to create your own routine.

Lots of moisturizing options

While Kate Somerville has a wide range of products to help your skin look its best, it’s a stand-out when it comes to providing extra moisture for your skin. From the iconic exfoliators that uncover a fabulous glow to its eye creams and retinol products, Kate Somerville is a go-to for making your skin look dewy and supple.

What to look for in a quality Kate Somerville product

Consider your skin concerns

Kate Somerville’s product line covers many of the most common skin concerns, like acne, dull complexion, pigmentation and other signs of damage. So while you can put together an all-purpose skin care regimen with Kate Somerville products, find ones designed for your particular skin type to see your best results.

Sensitive skin options

If you need a strong and effective exfoliator, Kate Sommerville has great options. But if your skin is sensitive, you may be hesitant to use retinol and other acidic skin care products. Kate Sommerville provides several mild retinol options for more sensitive skin, so you can get the benefits of retinol without causing an adverse reaction.

How much you can expect to spend on Kate Somerville products

It varies with size, but Kate Somerville is a premium brand with high-end ingredients, so expect to pay between $24-$100 for its products, with the higher end of the price range offering kits and multiple-product discounts.

Kate Somerville products FAQ

What Kate Somerville product should I start with?

A. It depends on your skin, but many users found Kate Somerville’s ExfoliKate to be incredibly helpful for removing dead skin. It’s one of their most famous offerings and has the power to transform the look of your skin in two minutes. Keep in mind that while it’s highly effective, it can be irritating and cause redness that lasts for a while. So do a patch test first and use it when you’re planning on staying in for a few hours.

What are some signature Kate Somerville products to try?

A. The EradiKate products offer a full range of acne solutions, including a gel cleanser, a mark fader and a foaming cleanser. Their Wrinkle Warrior line is a moisture-infusing variety of products infused with hyaluronic acid. From retinols to nutraceuticals to sensitive skin care options, Kate Somerville offers solutions for most skin care concerns.

What’s the best Kate Somerville product to buy?

Top Kate Somerville product

Kate Somerville Glow In A Wink ExfoliKate Bestsellers Set

What you need to know: Get everything you need to uncover healthy, vibrant skin with this kit. It contains three of Kate Somerville’s most iconic exfoliating products.

What you’ll love: This package has everything you need for flawless skin. Use the triple-acid resurfacing treatment overnight, a daily cleanser with alpha hydroxy acid each day and try the pore exfoliator to create an overall, polished look.

What you should consider: While these products are highly effective, be sure to do a spot test to see if your skin can tolerate them.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Kate Somerville product for the money

Kate Somerville Mini ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash

What you need to know: This is a great cleanser for a quick refresh when you’re on the go and need your skin to be clean.

What you’ll love: The fruit enzymes help create a more even texture and pulls out surface impurities. It’s ideal for washing away makeup and product build-up.

What you should consider: It’s a 1.7-ounce travel-size container, so it won’t stand up to daily use for very long.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Kate Somerville Kx Active Concentrates Bio-Mimicking Peptides Serum

What you need to know: The five peptides in this formula combined with the chicory leaf and mango pulp help bring moisture and radiance to your skin.

What you’ll love: Besides leaving your skin dewy and refreshed, this product is also cruelty-free and doesn’t contain sulfates, formaldehyde, mineral oil or phthalates.

What you should consider: The consistency of this product can feel thick, particularly if you mix it with other moisturizers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

