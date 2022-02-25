Which Moana blanket is best?

If you are looking for a cozy gift for a loved one or just to have around the house, buying a blanket with a fun character theme is a great idea. One of the most popular recent characters is Moana from the Disney film of the same name. Disney sells many different Moana-themed blankets with unique designs and colors. Knowing what sort of style you want can help make the decision easier. The “Island Girl” Throw Blanket is a good choice.

What to know before you buy a Moana blanket?

Blanket design

The obvious first decision to be made is what kind of design you want on the blanket. Many blankets have direct prints from the film, while others have stylized artwork based on Moana and other characters. Additionally, many blankets have unique patterns or color schemes that make the blankets more suitable for house decor.

Materials used

Another major choice is what kind of materials are used in the blanket. While a large group of cotton-based blankets, there are still many other options available. Many blankets are fleece or come with sherpa lining for added softness, while others are polyester and are designed more for durability.

Officially licensed merchandise

There is a lot of Moana merchandise available for purchase. However, only some of it is officially licensed by Disney, which may differentiate pricing and quality. Officially licensed Disney merchandise can frequently hold higher collector value, making a difference for certain buyers.

What to look for in a quality Moana blanket?

Collector’s edition or design

While there are not as many options for collectors with blankets, there are still blankets that have specific designs made by artists or with animator concept art. Others are a part of unique Disney collections of princess blankets which may also hold value for buyers who purchase Disney memorabilia.

Machine washable

One of the biggest features of any good blanket is being machine washable. While most blankets today are machine washable, some materials may still get damaged in the washing machine. This may dissuade you from buying one of these blankets for something easier to clean.

Additional items

Many Moana blankets also come with many additional items, such as carrying cases or pillows to make a full set. If you are looking for more than just a blanket, buying one of these sets may be more what you want to buy.

How much can you expect to spend on a Moana blanket?

Most Moana blankets are affordable, with lower-end blankets costing around $15-$20 and higher-end options costing $30-$40.

Moana blanket FAQ

How can I prevent fading on my Moana blanket?

A. While there is so way to fully ensure that the blanket will not fade, washing in cold water and using a color-boosting detergent and bleach can help slow down fading significantly.

What type of blanket is best?

A. While there is no perfect blanket, a throw blanket is great for keeping on the couch for when it is chilly and can serve as an easy choice when choosing something with such a prominent theme.

What are the best Moana blankets to buy?

Top Moana blanket

Disney’s Moana, “Island Girl” Woven Tapestry Throw Blanket

What you need to know: This Moana blanket is unique in its woven style and has a tapestry-like quality to its design.

What you’ll love: The blanket is a part of a collection of Disney princess tapestry-style blankets and is one of twelve different designs. The blanket is also machine washable and comes with fringes on the sides as a decorative choice.

What you should consider: The woven style of the blanket may lead to it being snagged or torn while in the washing machine or even in daily use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Moana blanket for money

Disney’s Moana, “Voyagers” Micro Raschel Throw Blanket

What you need to know: This is an affordable Moana blanket with an image of Moana and her pet pig Pua on the front.

What you’ll love: The blanket is made entirely of polyester, which should help maintain durability for several years. The blanket is machine washable and is part of a different Disney princess blanket collection.

What you should consider: The blanket is relatively small and is better suited for kids than for an adult-sized person.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Disney Moana Island Girl Sherpa Throw Blanket

What you need to know: This is a Moana blanket with a unique artistic style and bright colors that pop out.

What you’ll love: The blanket is made with sherpa for added warmth and comfort when you use it. The blanket is also machine washable and comes with a large text design on its side.

What you should consider: The product is not sold by Disney, but instead by Jay Franco.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Disney Moana Feel The Waves Aqua Super Soft Toddler Blanket

What you need to know: This is an affordable Moana blanket designed with a unique Moana and Pua pattern across the entire blanket.

What you’ll love: The blanket is machine washable and is made with fleece for an extra soft feel. Alongside Moana and Pua, the blanket also has floral designs spread across it.

What you should consider: The blanket is designed for younger kids and is not big enough for adults.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

