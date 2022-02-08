Best white hamper

Small laundry hampers are an excellent way to begin teaching your child how to keep their rooms clean and organized, especially once they start picking their own clothes.

Which white hampers are best?

Laundry hampers are an excellent way of keeping your dirty clothes organized. White is a good choice for those wanting to maintain a neutral or modern aesthetic. It also has its fair share of minor pros and cons over other colors.

The best white laundry hamper is the Greenstell Laundry Hamper With Two Removable Liner Bags. It has a lovely wicker look and uses a divider to keep clothing types separated.

What to know before you buy a white hamper

Shape and size

Laundry hampers typically come in one of three shapes, but their sizes are highly varied.

Shape: The three main laundry hamper shapes are squares, rectangles and circles. Circular hampers are commonly collapsible and are regularly used for kids, teens and dorm-room-living adults. Square and rectangular hampers are typically made from sturdy materials and have the largest variations in size.

The three main laundry hamper shapes are squares, rectangles and circles. Circular hampers are commonly collapsible and are regularly used for kids, teens and dorm-room-living adults. Square and rectangular hampers are typically made from sturdy materials and have the largest variations in size. Size: When considering what size hamper to purchase, think about how much laundry you have to do as well as how much floor space you have. If you’re a single-person household or you’re buying a hamper for your child’s clothing you shouldn’t need much space. Large families receive the most benefit from large rectangular hampers, as they typically allow for more sorting options.

Ventilation

When choosing a hamper, consider how active you are or how much you sweat. If you’re constantly tossing sweaty or otherwise damp clothing into a non-ventilated hamper, you’ll quickly find your home and your clothes smelling like mildew.

Hampers can be ventilated in many ways. Cheap ventilated hampers are commonly made almost entirely from mesh while midrange plastic hampers may have multiple small holes punched into the sides. Nothing beats a good wicker hamper as its aesthetics are just as top tier as its ventilation ability. White hampers, especially fabrics and mesh, also dry slightly faster than dark-colored options.

What to look for in a quality white hamper

Number of sections

Laundry hampers may have anywhere between one and four sections for sorting purposes, though four sections are rare. Larger families or those who keep their laundry heavily segmented benefit most from having multiple sections. Fabric hampers with multiple sections can restrict the laundry most likely to stain the fabric to one specific section.

Some hampers are split into two sections by a removable insert. When you take the laundry out to do it, you’ll need to put each part’s laundry in a separate bag to get it to the laundry room or laundromat, or it will all fall back together.

Materials

White laundry hampers are usually made from plastic, wood, fabric or mesh.

Plastic hampers are inexpensive and durable, but they may offend the eyes of someone concerned with aesthetics. Blemishes are easy to wipe away.

are inexpensive and durable, but they may offend the eyes of someone concerned with aesthetics. Blemishes are easy to wipe away. Wooden hampers are expensive, but they’re easily the most attractive and if properly treated can last longer than plastic hampers. Scuffs and blemishes will stand out more in white models, however.

are expensive, but they’re easily the most attractive and if properly treated can last longer than plastic hampers. Scuffs and blemishes will stand out more in white models, however. Fabric hampers are a middle ground in aesthetics, durability and cost. They may stain, but can be easily cleaned.

are a middle ground in aesthetics, durability and cost. They may stain, but can be easily cleaned. Mesh hampers are cheap and don’t last long, but they’re perfect for certain scenarios like dorm rooms. They aren’t known for their aesthetic value, though, and white models may draw more attention than desired.

How much you can expect to spend on a white hamper

Laundry hampers come in all shapes, sizes and materials, which can keep costs as low as under $10 or as expensive as more than $100. Most run between $10-$50, with better options typically starting around the $20-$25 mark.

White hamper FAQ

What’s the best way to clean a white laundry hamper?

A. That depends on what material your hamper is made from. Scuffed plastic hampers rarely need more than a good scrub with a damp cloth. Fabric hampers have two methods. Many allow the fabric to be pulled from the frame and added to your other dirty laundry. Those with locked-in fabrics can be cleansed with a spray bottle of fabric cleaner, or stain remover if there’s a deeper problem. Wooden white hampers are harder to clean, as some blemishes can become ingrained in the wood. These could be painted over, but you may need to paint the entire hamper if your white paint doesn’t match the original.

What’s the best method for sorting laundry?

A. Everyone sorts their laundry differently based on the clothes they have and the washing methods they use. The classical sorting method is as simple as keeping your light-colored clothing and your dark-colored clothing separate. Another common sorting method is keeping delicates and non-delicates separate. And, of course, you can do both.

What’s the best white hamper to buy?

Top white hamper

Greenstell Laundry Hamper With Two Removable Liner Bags

What you need to know: This double-barreled hamper is perfect for keeping your clothing types organized before laundry day.

What you’ll love: It includes two removable liner bags that can be used to easily transport your laundry to a laundromat or simply be removed to be cleaned themselves. It’s available in two sizes: 18 or 22 by 12 by 24 inches.

What you should consider: This hamper’s inner section is split by a removable divider and the two included liner bags fit the entire hamper, not each side individually. This means your sorted clothes will be reintegrated if removed together with the liner.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top white hamper for the money

Handy Laundry Mesh Pop-Up Laundry Hamper

What you need to know: This is an excellent choice for dorm rooms or simply for saving money.

What you’ll love: The mesh construction lets damp clothing, such as sweaty gym clothes, breathe to prevent mold or mildew growth. When not needed, the hamper can fold down to a small disk to save space. Two handles on the sides make transporting a full hamper easy.

What you should consider: It isn’t built to last: the mesh is prone to tearing or ripping and the metal bands that hold its shape can come loose.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Crosley Furniture Seaside Lift-Top Linen Hamper

What you need to know: This is as much a beautiful decoration as a functioning hamper.

What you’ll love: The lift-top uses a spring-loaded hinge that prevents slamming. It includes a cloth bag for the interior to easily transport your dirty laundry. A few matching cabinet varieties are available for a complete bathroom look. Clothes are out of sight and smell.

What you should consider: The handles are just for show, and access is only from the top. It’s many times more expensive than an average hamper.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.