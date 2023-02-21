Which yoga pants are best?

With the popularity of athleisure wear in recent years, workout clothes have become a staple in many people’s closets, even if they don’t exercise as often as they’d like. There are few workout pants as versatile — or popular — as yoga pants.

Yoga pants are comfortable and stretchy enough for a yoga class, but they work just as well for other workouts, too. Their fitted style is also more flattering and polished than traditional sweatpants, so you don’t have to feel self-conscious running to the store or picking the kids up from school in them. And they’re comfy enough for working from home or lounging around the house.

The best yoga pants are versatile workout pants that can transition to casual wear, making them ideal for yoga, the gym, lounging at home and more.

Best yoga pants 2023

prAna Momento Capri Pants

Made with a recycled nylon-and-jersey blend, these are lightweight and super soft. They feature flatlock seam construction to prevent chafing and a triangle gusset for a more comfortable fit. There’s also a convenient hidden pocket in the waist for your key.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas AeroKnit 7/8 High-Rise Tights

These snug-fitting yoga tights move easily with your body, so you can stretch and bend in any position with ease. They’re ideal for more intense workouts, too, because they help support your muscles for improved power and endurance. They feature a seamless high-rise waist and moisture-wicking material.

Sold by Amazon

Sweaty Betty Women’s Gary Yoga Pants with Side Pockets

If you want yoga pants you can wear to the gym, then out and about, these are the pair for you. The jogger style gives them a more polished look for running errands, while the four-way stretch makes it extremely easy to move around. They have a drawstring closure and pockets.

Sold by Amazon

UEU Women’s Casual Loose Yoga Pants

These affordable yoga pants are ideal if you’re on a budget. They feature quick-drying, moisture-wicking fabric, so you stay cool and comfortable during yoga or other workouts. They wash extremely well.

Sold by Amazon

Calia Women’s Energize High Rise Capri

These yoga pants are super soft and stretchy, and they sit at the natural waist. The side pockets are big enough to hold a mobile phone, and the legs go down to your mid-calf. Integrated BodyFree technology prevents odor-causing bacteria from forming, and BodyBreeze technology draws moisture away from the skin.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Lululemon Align High-Rise Yoga Pants

These full-length yoga pants have a longer inseam to make them more comfortable if you’re tall. Their high-rise waistband doesn’t dig into the skin, and their lightweight material offers four-way stretch for greater comfort. The hidden waistband pocket is large enough to hold a key or gym pass.

Sold by Amazon

Dragon Fit High Waist Yoga Leggings

These sharp-looking leggings feature compression material to help support your stomach. They’re made with a breathable, moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry. They have three pockets and an elastic enclosure.

Sold by Amazon

Healthyoga High-Waisted Yoga Pants

Made from a polyester/spandex blend, these yoga pants are soft and stretchy, making them comfortable for all-day wear. They have pockets, including one large enough for your phone, and feature interlock seams and a gusseted crotch to reduce chafing. A high waistband smooths your stomach.

Sold by Amazon

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted 7/8 Length Yoga Pants

These comfy yoga pants are made from soft brushed cotton that stretches easily to allow for free movement. Their seamless waistband never pinches the skin, and there’s a hidden pocket in the waist. They come in 28 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Nike Men’s Therma-Fit Yoga Pants

These men’s yoga pants offer a regular fit that’s comfortable for daily wear. The elastic waistband has a drawcord, so you can control how tight or loose they are. The pants are made of moisture-wicking fabric and offer front pockets for your essentials.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

