Best plus-size dresses for summer

Some summer dresses can transition well to other seasons. For spring or fall, layer a cardigan, blazer or denim jacket over a sleeveless or tank-style summer dress and pair it with tights or leggings for added warmth.

Which plus-size summer dresses are best?

In hot, humid weather, clothes that keep you cool and comfortable are a must-have. Summer dresses aren’t just comfy, though — they make it easy to look polished and stylish without much effort. And fortunately, there are options for every body type and size.

These days, you can find plenty of plus-size summer dresses that make you look and feel good. From traditional sundresses to floor-sweeping maxi dresses to fitted A-line styles, you can find a summer dress that fits your style to a tee.

Best plus-size summer dresses 2021

Amazon Essentials Plus-Size Short-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing Dress

For an easy, casual look, this pullover swing dress is an ideal option. It’s made of viscose and elastane, so it’s machine-washable and drapes over the body for a flattering fit. You can choose from several color and pattern options too.

Sold by Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Plus-Size Scuba A-Line Dress

This stylish A-line dress is perfect for summer occasions that require a more polished look. The structured cut helps define your figure because it’s fitted through the chest and waist for a more flattering shape. It also features front hip pockets embellished with gold buttons.

Sold by Macy’s

Jessica Simpson Plus-Size Katie Printed Ruffle Dress

This ankle-length floral dress has a soft, flowing style that’s perfect for date night. It features ruffled details at the arms and along the bodice and front ties for an even flirtier feel. It’s machine-washable for easy cleaning.

Sold by Macy’s

Nemidor Plus-Size Loose Maxi Slit Dress

This loose-fitting summer dress is made of stretchy polyester that allows for easy movement. It also has a side slit and convenient front pockets for your essentials. It’s available in a large number of color and pattern options.

Sold by Amazon

Style & Co Plus-Size Floral-Print Flip Flop Dress

This colorful pullover dress features a sleeveless design that can keep you cool in the summer heat. It has a comfortable crew neck and doesn’t cling in an unflattering way either. The dress also washes well and is available in many different patterns.

Sold by Macy’s

KARALIN Plus-Size Short-Sleeve Babydoll Dress

This rayon-spandex dress is loose and lightweight to keep you comfortable in warm weather. It features a babydoll style and ruffle details that add some feminine flair and can easily be dressed up or down.

Sold by Amazon

CeCe Plus-Size Flutter Sleeve Ruffled Dress

This mini-style dress hits above the knee and features ruffled cap sleeves that make it perfect for casual lunches and parties when you need to dress up. It also has a back keyhole with a button loop closure.

Sold by Macy’s

Standards & Practices Plus Size Modern Women’s Dress

This sporty, denim dress is perfect for nearly any casual occasion. It’s made of woven tencel to keep you stylish and is machine-washable for easy cleaning. It features a V-neck, invisible zipper at the back and comes with princess seams.

Sold by Amazon

Romwe Plus-Size Boho Tribal Print Beach Dress

If you’re a fan of boho-inspired looks, this flowy, knee-length dress is an excellent option for music festivals or other casual events. It’s made of lightweight rayon, so it’s cool and breathable even in warm weather. It’s available in a wide array of patterns and is machine-washable too.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve V-Neck Swing Dress

When it comes to easy-to-wear dresses, you can’t beat this comfortable jersey style that easily moves with your curves. It features a flattering V-neckline and drapes well over the body. You can choose from a few solid colors and several fun patterns.

Sold by Amazon

Tralilbee Plus-Size Short Sleeve Pleated Swing Dress

Another excellent casual option, this swing dress works well for daily wear. It’s made of a rayon/spandex blend, so the fabric is soft and has some stretch. The dress also has convenient front pockets and a pleated waistline that won’t cling to the stomach.

Sold by Amazon

Columbia PFG Plus-Size Active Freezer III Dress

If you’re looking for a casual, sporty dress, this comfortable style is an excellent option. It features flattering empire waist seams and a scoop neckline to give your body shape. It’s also made of moisture-wicking polyester and offers UPF 50 sun protection to keep you safe when outside.

Sold by Macy’s

Pinup Fashion Plus-Size Cold Shoulder Sundress

This flirty cold shoulder dress features cut-outs in the shoulders and a criss-cross neckline that give it a fun look. It has two convenient front pockets and is made of soft, stretchy rayon that’s comfortable even in the heat.

Sold by Amazon

NY Collection Plus-Size A-Line Dress

This sleeveless dress features a ruffled empire waistline that flatters your curves and skims away from your stomach. The crochet trim at the neckline adds some feminine detail and visual interest. Best of all, the bright blue color is perfect for summer.

Sold by Macy’s

Calvin Klein Plus-Size Floral-Print Illusion-Striped Dress

If you’re going to a party or other event that calls for dressing up, this summer dress with a delicate floral pattern is an excellent choice. It’s fitted through the chest and waist but flares out through the skirt for a more flattering silhouette. The princess seams also help give your body shape.

Sold by Macy’s

Nemidor Chevron Print Short-Sleeve Plus-Size Maxi Dress

This plus-size maxi dress for summer has a solid top and patterned skirt, separated by a flattering empire waistline. It has comfortable short sleeves and a scoop neck to keep you cool when it gets hot. The dress is also made of a soft, stretchy material that flows well over the body.

Sold by Amazon

BCX Trendy Plus-Size Floral-Print A-Line Dress

This fun, flowery dress is cut specifically to flatter your curves. It’s fitted through the chest and waist but skims away from the hips and backside to avoid clinging. The polyester/spandex blend is also lightweight and breathable and can be cleaned in the washer.

Sold by Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.