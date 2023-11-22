Save on refrigerators, stoves, microwaves and more

Home appliances can be pricey, making them a big investment. But, with Cyber Monday appliance deals, you can save a bundle on top brands. This year, the online-only shopping event Cyber Monday is on Nov. 27, but you can find lots of savings right now.

You’ll find some great deals on appliances — such as refrigerators, washers and stoves. At BestReviews, we’ve researched and tested countless products to help you make confident purchasing decisions. Some of our favorite products are on sale right now, including the GE 1.9-Cubic-Foot Over-the-Range Microwave and the Samsung 7.5-Cubic-Foot Stackable Electric Dryer.

Best Cyber Monday refrigerator deals

A good refrigerator isn’t cheap, but it’s something that’s in constant use and worth spending extra money on. Luckily, you can find excellent refrigerator deals on Cyber Monday to save you a bunch.

39% OFF

This French door refrigerator has plenty of fridge room up top as well as two spacious freezer drawers below. We love the full-width drawer in the fridge that’s great for platters and storing cupcakes. This model is designed to keep items in the door just as cold as those farther back in the fridge, and it has a handy water and ice dispenser.

29% OFF

If you’re looking for a smart refrigerator, this one comes at a slashed price. The screen not only lets you control your fridge settings but also acts as a “family hub” to display photos and reminders, play media and control other smart home devices. The fridge is roomy with a refrigerator on one side and a freezer on the other. It dispenses ice and water.

Other refrigerator deals worth checking out

Best Cyber Monday washer and dryer deals

Is your washer or dryer in need of an upgrade? If so, Cyber Monday is a great time to look for great deals. Whether you want top load, front load or stackable washers and dryers, there are plenty of options to choose from.

30% OFF

What’s great about this washer is that it fits a large load without it being too hard to reach the bottom of the drum. It uses smart technology to optimize fabric care and cleaning power. Antimicrobial protection helps prevent odors from bacterial buildup.

30% OFF

This stackable dryer uses sensor technology to dry your clothes just the right amount, which helps save energy and makes your clothes last longer. There are nine drying options and five temperature levels to select from.

Other washer and dryer deals worth checking out

Best Cyber Monday stove deals

Whether you’re a keen cook or you only make dinner out of necessity, the right stove can simplify your life. With gas, electric and induction options to choose from, it’s easy to find what you need this Cyber Monday.

38% OFF

With edge-to-edge grates, this stove offers five gas burners. The oven has a 6-cubic-foot capacity and both convection and air-fry settings. You can control it via Wi-Fi and by using voice commands.

31% OFF

The electric induction cooktop has a similar level of control and precision as gas burners do, but without the heat that open flames give off. The oven has a convection setting for quicker, more even cooking.

Other stove deals worth checking out

Best Cyber Monday microwave deals

Microwaves have never been better or more high tech, with features such as sensor cooking and convection oven modes. If your old microwave could do with replacing, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to nab a bargain.

42% OFF

If you’re looking for a built-in over-the-range microwave, this one is a great deal. It has a handy melt feature for easy melting of butter, chocolate or cheese. The sensor cooking technology adjusts time and power for the best results.

39% OFF

This is an excellent microwave, cooking food quickly and evenly, thanks to its inverter technology. But, it’s also multifunctional, working as a broiler, air fryer, convection oven and more.

Other microwave deals worth checking out

The Whirlpool 1.6-Cubic-Foot Full-Size Microwave is powerful and spacious with sensor cooking and a range of settings. 23% OFF

Thanks to its large capacity, the LG NeoChef 2-Cubic-Foot Countertop Microwave is perfect when cooking for the whole family. 19% OFF

Best Cyber Monday dishwasher deals

Dishwashers make light work of dirty dishes and who doesn’t like doing fewer chores? You’ll find excellent Cyber Monday dishwasher deals, so if your dishwasher needs replacing or you don’t currently own one, this is a great time to buy.

34% OFF

With its built-in design, this dishwasher fits sleekly into a kitchen or utility room. The StormWash system has powerful jets to tackle even the dirtiest dishes without pre-rinsing. The upper rack is height adjustable to more easily accommodate a range of dishes.

35% OFF

There are a number of options for getting dishes cleaner with this dishwasher. For instance, there’s a boost cycle to take on extra-dirty loads without adding time and a presoak cycle to deal with stuck-on dirt without the need to manually soak. You can choose heating drying or extended drying options to round off the wash cycle.

Other dishwasher deals with checking out

Best Cyber Monday small kitchen appliance deals

While you can save hundreds of dollars on major appliances on Cyber Monday, it’s also worth looking at small appliances. There are some excellent Cyber Monday small kitchen appliance deals to be had that could save you a bundle on everything from blenders and food processors to kettles and toasters.

33% OFF

If you’re looking to replace an old food processor, here’s a great place to start. It has a powerful 1,000-watt motor and comes with blades and discs for chopping, shredding, slicing and kneading. It has two speed settings and a range of helpful modes, including “chop” and “puree.”

33% OFF

This is one of the best Cyber Monday coffee machine deals around. It’s a versatile filter coffee maker that can either make a full 12-cup carafe or brew a single cup of coffee. When in single-serve mode, it uses ground coffee, rather than a pod, which many people prefer. The carafe is made from insulated stainless steel to keep your coffee warm for longer.

Other small kitchen appliance deals with checking out

Is Cyber Monday the best time to find appliance deals?

Cyber Monday is a great time to find appliance deals. However, that doesn’t mean you should discount Black Friday — as you can find top appliance deals on both days. If you’ve missed Black Friday, Cyber Monday is your best bet, but otherwise you should look on both days and over the full sales weekend. Best Buy is perhaps the first place to look for large appliances, but Walmart also has some excellent Cyber Monday appliance deals. Amazon is good for small appliances but not always the best for large appliances.

Why trust our recommendations?

At BestReviews, our main goal is to research and review the best products on the market. Our team of experts, testers, writers and editors have extensive experience with home appliances and also delve deep into customer reviews. Our deals are regularly updated to reflect the best prices and top deals, so keep checking back for the latest information.

