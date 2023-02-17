A warm winter coat is a must-have for cold weather and snow. But just because it’s a practical item doesn’t mean your jacket can’t look fabulous.

With a classic double-breasted design, oversized lapels and shorter hem, peacoats have been a stylish winter coat option for years. If you want to stand out in the cold this year, check out these chic, modern peacoats for men and women, no matter your budget.

In this article: Amazon Essentials Men’s Double-Breasted Heavyweight Wool Blend Peacoat, Alpine Swiss Norah Women’s Wool Blend Peacoat and Anne Klein Women’s Classic Double-Breasted Coat.

Best peacoats for men under $100

Alpine Swiss Mason Men’s Wool Blend Classic Peacoat

This classic wool-blend peacoat is versatile enough for casual wear and more formal occasions. It has a lightweight satin lining and features an inside chest pocket and two outer pockets. It runs true to size, so it’s easy to get the right fit.

Sold by Amazon

Chouyatou Men’s Classic Notched Collar Double-Breasted Peacoat

This wool-blend peacoat has a classic turn-down lapel collar and double-breasted front closure for a neat, trim fit. It has two side slant pockets to keep your essentials within reach and a thick, quilted lining for extra warmth. It’s available in more than 10 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men’s Double-Breasted Heavyweight Wool Blend Peacoat

This thick, heavyweight peacoat is perfect for cold winter weather. It features a relaxed fit through the chest and waist to make it easy to move in. It has two slant pockets in front and an inner pocket near the chest. It also comes in five classic neutral shades, including black, charcoal and camel.

Sold by Amazon

Levi’s Men’s Wool Classic Double-Breasted Wool Blend Peacoat

If you want extra warmth from your peacoat, this style features a puffer bib underlay with a zipper closure. The jacket is also made of warm, easy-to-clean polyester and features two lower front pockets for warming your hands. There’s an interior pocket for items you want to secure, too.

Sold by Kohl’s

Best peacoats for men for $100 and up

Marc New York by Andrew Marc Men’s Burnett Melton Wool Peacoat

This sporty wool-blend peacoat features a traditional double-breasted design, but it also has a ribbed inset bib to provide extra warmth. It also has two side pockets for warming your hands and an inside breast pocket for items you need to secure.

Sold by Amazon

Izod Men’s Double-Breasted Wool Peacoat

This fashionable peacoat comes with a detachable rugby scarf that can also be worn on its own. The jacket is lightly insulated and features a quilted liner that provides additional warmth. It also has a comfortable, relaxed fit and features two front pockets and two interior pockets.

Sold by Amazon

Seibertron Men’s Woolen Peacoat

If you want a truly authentic peacoat, this style inspired by the U.S. Navy is for you. It’s made of wool blend and has a quilted polyester lining for extra warmth. It also has two long vertical pockets in the front and one inside pocket for more security. You can button the flip-up lapel to your neck.

Sold by Amazon

Montgomery of England Original Men’s Wool Peacoat

This sophisticated wool blend peacoat has a Bemberg lining that gives it a truly luxurious feel. It also has classic naval-designed anchor buttons and adjustable cuff tabs. The removable throat tab can protect against the cold.

Sold by Amazon

Best peacoats for women under $100

Tanming Women’s Double-Breasted Wool Peacoat

This unique take on a peacoat offers a slightly longer hem that hits at the midthigh. It also has a detachable hood for cold, windy weather and features two front pockets for warming the hands. It’s available in more than six colors.

Sold by Amazon

Alpine Swiss Norah Women’s Wool Blend Peacoat

This classic peacoat is a perfect staple for your winter wardrobe. It features a lightweight wool blend exterior and a polyester lining to keep you warm in chilly weather. The double-breasted design and princess seam provide a flattering fit for all occasions. It also has two front side pockets for warming your hands or carrying your essentials.

Sold by Amazon

Anne Klein Women’s Classic Double-Breasted Coat

This beautifully tailored coat offers a sophisticated twist on the classic peacoat. It’s made of a wool blend that provides excellent warmth and has princess seaming to ensure a flattering fit. It also has two front slant pockets and comes in more than six colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best peacoats for women for $100 and up

London Fog Women’s Plus-Size Double-Breasted Peacoat with Scarf

This classic peacoat is made of a mid-weight wool blend that can keep you warm in cold weather. It features flattering seaming down the front and a stylish notch collar. The coat also comes with a scarf in a traditional plaid pattern for truly chilly days.

Sold by Amazon

Agnes Orinda Women’s Plus-Size Double-Breasted Pea Trench Coat

This unique coat has the double-breasted design of a peacoat, but the knee-length hem of a trench coat. It’s made of polyester and is fully lined for additional warmth. It also has a stylish notched lapel and back vent for easier movement. The two front flap pockets are perfect for carrying your must-haves, too.

Sold by Amazon

Fleet Street Hooded Wool-Blend Peacoat

This classic peacoat has a wind-resistant shell, making it perfect for rough winter weather. It’s made of a wool blend material with spandex to give it some stretch for a more comfortable fit. It also has a removable hood and a back belt detail to flatter your figure.

Sold by Kohl’s

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.