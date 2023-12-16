If you’ve been dreaming about a new refrigerator, now is the time to buy

In some parts of the country, the usual winter weather makes it hard to believe that a fridge to keep your food cool and crisp is even necessary. In some instances, you might even save a few dollars on your utility bill if you just keep your produce in a cooler or some airtight food storage containers outside. But this is actually the perfect time to buy a new refrigerator, such as this amazing four-door model from Samsung.

Just in time for the holidays, Samsung is running a discount on this fridge and some other home appliances. If you have been thinking about getting a new fridge just before the hordes of friends and family show up at your doorstep, now is a great time to upgrade your kitchen.

Keeping holiday foods fresh

Samsung is probably best known for its excellent TVs and mobile phones, but there is a long history in the company of developing world-class home appliances. In fact, the first Samsung mobile phone only launched 15 years after its first air conditioner.

As for fridges, the company launched the first frost-free refrigerator in 1974. At the same time, it also saw an increase in record cassettes and AM/FM radio cassette players gaining in popularity. As word started to spread westward about this South Korean company, its products became highly respected in the U.S. and Europe.

Marching along over the decades, Samsung has managed to climb the consumer popularity ladder, becoming a familiar sight in many homes. For a company that started in 1938, it’s incredible that it has become so huge that it accounts for roughly one-fifth of South Korea’s total exports.

So, if you have ever been in doubt about whether you should buy a Samsung fridge (or any of its appliances and gadgets), rest assured that it has decades of research and development under its belt.

Best Samsung products this holiday season

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator

Samsung has a holiday deal on this amazing four-door fridge, saving you $2,000 if you snap it up before the end of the year. It has two fridge compartments on the top and two separate freezer compartments at the bottom, giving you a total space of 29 cubic feet. But one of the best features of this fridge is the Family Hub technology, which includes a 32-inch LED screen. This lets you stream music, share photos and access recipes.

Samsung Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator

This three-door kitchen appliance features two separate fridge sections at the top and a dedicated freezer drawer at the bottom. The total usable space is 24 cubic feet, and you have the choice of an internal water dispenser or a built-in pitcher that automatically refills. It is also compatible with Samsung SmartThings, so you get fridge notifications on your mobile phone.

Samsung Large-Capacity Smart Front-Load Washer

Doing the laundry should never be a chore, and that is where this Samsung front-loading washing machine shines. It has a 4.5-cubic-feet capacity and features a Super Speed Wash setting. This lets you wash a full load in under 30 minutes and the built-in Wi-Fi sends an alert to your mobile phone when the cycle is complete.

Samsung Smart Gas Dryer with Steam Sanitize+

This clothes dryer has a large 7.5-cubic-feet capacity and has a built-in Wi-Fi connection that lets you remotely start or stop your cycle and schedule drying cycles. The included Steam Sanitize+ technology eliminates 99.9% of germs, and the dryer automatically senses when there is less moisture in clothes and reduces the temperature.

Samsung Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+

With a holiday deal of $500 off, you can’t go wrong with this dishwasher, especially if you are staring at the prospect of many (messy) guests coming over. In addition to the powerful StormWash technology to clean dishes quickly, it also features Smart Dry, which circulates warm air to deliver better drying performance.

Samsung 36-Inch Smart Induction Cooktop

There are many ways to prepare a meal, but if you haven’t had the pleasure of using an induction stove, you’re missing out. This 36-inch smart induction cooktop is on a steep discount this holiday and features a choice between digital or analog controls. It has Wi-Fi to pair with your mobile phone and LEDs to create virtual flames onto pans.

Samsung 51-Bottle Capacity Wine Cooler in Stainless Steel

This holiday season, there are bound to be many people coming over, whether it’s to celebrate Christmas, mark the end of the year, or just pop in to say hello. Ensure you have enough drinks at the right temperature with this 51-bottle wine cooler.

Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Keeping your house in the best condition is a simple task with this amazing stick vacuum. It is lightweight, gets into all the tight spaces, and the rechargeable battery lasts for about an hour. It has a suction power of up to 200 air watts and uses a multi-cyclonic air filtration system to keep the dust and debris in the dirt container.

Holiday deals worth checking out

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

