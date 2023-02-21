Which baby carrier cover is best for winter?

Keeping you and your baby warm without overheating in the winter can be a challenge. Baby carrier covers can help though, because they are designed to be worn over the carrier, keeping your baby snug. It also adds another layer of warmth for you, so you don’t have to do up your coat under the carrier, which can cause you to feel too hot.

It’s important to find the right cover to fit your carrier and that’s suitable for the winter weather. If you’re looking for a warm universal carrier cover, the Jolly Jumper Snuggle Cover is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a baby carrier cover for winter

Universal vs. carrier-specific

Some carrier covers are universal and work with any baby carrier, while others are carrier-specific.

Carrier-specific: Carrier-specific covers only fit on certain brands or models of carriers. This ensures a good fit, but it can be a problem if you use more than one type of carrier or if you think you might switch carriers as your baby grows.

Carrying positions

Check whether your chosen cover works in all baby-carrying positions or only some positions. Some covers work for inward and outward front carrying, as well as back carrying and hip carrying. Others are only suitable for inward carrying or all varieties of front carrying but not back carrying.

Filling or lining

When buying a baby carrier cover for winter, make sure it has a filling or lining that’s adequately warm. Some carrier covers are waterproof shells without lining, which are perfect for wet days in the spring or summer, but are unsuitable for winter use. Of course, how thick and warm you need your cover depends on how cold the winters get where you live. A mild Louisiana winter, for instance, is very different from a snowy New Hampshire winter.

What to look for in a quality baby carrier cover for winter

Waterproofing

Most winter baby carrier covers are waterproof or at least water-resistant, keeping babies dry as well as warm.

Hood

You’ll often find hoods on baby carrier covers to keep little heads warm and dry. However, these can get in the wear when wearing your baby in an outward-facing position, unless they’re reversible or detachable.

Front pockets

The front pockets on a baby carrier cover can be dual purpose. You can use them to store small essentials that you need easy access to, but they also keep your hands warm.

Color or print

Baby carrier covers are available in a variety of colors and prints if you shop around. However, some brands only make them in one or two basic hues.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby carrier cover for winter

You can spend anywhere from $30-$100 on a carrier cover.

Baby carrier cover FAQ

How do I keep my baby warm in a carrier?

A. A well-insulated baby carrier cover is one way to keep your baby warm in a carrier. With the right carrier cover, your baby just needs to wear their usual indoor outfit underneath. That combined with the body heat of the person wearing the carrier is enough for most winter conditions. Of course, when it’s exceptionally cold out, your baby may also need a thick coat or a snowsuit.

Without a baby carrier cover, you’ll need to bundle your baby up to keep them warm. Again, the exact outfit they’ll need depends on the weather, but you can expect to need a coat or snowsuit, hat, mittens and potentially extra layers of sweaters.

Since it depends on the temperature outside, it isn’t an exact science. Always keep a close eye on your baby to make sure they’re not too hot or too cold.

Are baby carrier covers safe?

A. Yes, they’re safe, as long as you use them as instructed. Read any literature that comes with your chosen cover and follow any safety advice and tips of how to fit and wear it. Watch carefully the first time you use it to make sure no part covers your baby’s nose or mouth.

What’s the best baby carrier cover for winter to buy?

Top baby carrier cover for winter

Jolly Jumper Snuggle Cover

What you need to know: This universal cover works with all baby carriers, plus strollers and car seats.

What you’ll love: It has a water-repellent exterior and a soft, warm fleece lining to keep babies toasty. The front pocket keeps your hands warm and also gives you access to touch your baby while they’re under the cover. It has a hood for added protection.

What you should consider: Some people don’t like that there’s a strap to hold it in place that goes around the back of the wearer’s neck.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby carrier cover for the money

Bebamour Baby Carrier Winter Cover

What you need to know: A versatile choice, this cover works with front, back and hip carriers.

What you’ll love: You can also use this cover to keep your baby warm in a stroller. It has a roomy front pocket that can hold items and keep wearers’ hands warm. The hood is detachable and reversible, which is handy when wearing your baby in an outward-facing carry.

What you should consider: It isn’t machine-washable. It isn’t the thickest of covers and is better for fall than winter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ergobaby Fleece Lined Baby Carrier Cover

What you need to know: With a waterproof exterior and fleece interior, this cover is perfect for winter weather.

What you’ll love: It’s extremely warm and feels soft inside. The hood keeps your baby’s head warm and dry. It works with Ergobaby Omni 360, Adapt, 360 and Original baby carriers. It’s machine-washable for easy cleaning. It’s easy to attach using simple snaps.

What you should consider: It isn’t universal. There’s no pocket for storage and to keep parents’ hands warm.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

