Best metallic lipstick

Metallic lipstick in a bold shade gives your look a bold, fun pop that makes a statement and draws all eyes to you.

Which metallic lipstick is best?

When you’re ready to make a statement and toss the safe makeup rules out the window, it’s time for metallic lipstick. Bold, fun and available in a range of rich colors, metallic lipstick is the way to go when you want to stand out. If you are looking for a fun, high-quality lipstick that feels great and looks even better, UOMA Beauty Black Magic Metallic Shine Lipstick is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a metallic lipstick

Prep

Metallic lippies accentuate everything about your lips. That’s why we love them. To look your best, be sure to prep your lips so that the lipstick doesn’t accidentally highlight dry skin flakes or rough patches. Exfoliate gently, and moisturize with your favorite lip balm before applying your color.

When it comes to tone, anything goes

You’ll often hear the advice that you should match your lipstick to your skin tone, and this is usually sound advice because the idea is to create a harmonious, cohesive look. However, when you opt for metallic lipstick, anything goes since the point of metallics is to be bold and different. So choose any color that speaks to you, from nudes and rosy colors to blues and blacks.

They can be drying

Metallic lipsticks can be more drying than less pigmented hues, so look for a formula that adds moisture to counterbalance this. Lipsticks with ingredients like natural oils (look for avocado, macadamia nut, or jojoba) tend to be gentler on lips. If your lipstick doesn’t have moisturizing ingredients like those, be sure to add a gloss over your lipstick to keep lips moist.

What to look for in a quality metallic lipstick

Moisturizing

Because the ingredients needed to make lipstick metallic can be drying and heavy on lips, it pays to counterbalance this with the most moisture-rich formula you can find. Look for ingredients like vitamin E and natural oils, and apply it over a lip balm base or your favorite lip moisturizer.

Level of sparkle

From a subtle shimmer to an all-out metal shine, metallic lipsticks come in various options. Go all-in for an evening with a pout shiny enough to rival that new-car metal, and opt for a more subtle metal sheen for daytime.

Staying capacity

Metallic lipstick is harder to keep in place, and it’s more obvious when it rubs off, so look for a formula thick enough to last.

How much you can expect to spend on metallic lipstick

Great drugstore options cost about $10, with specialty items in the $20 range.

Metallic lipstick FAQ

How can I make sure the rest of my look complements my metallic lipstick?

A. Following the “accentuate one feature” rule, if you’re going to make a bold choice with your lipstick, you’ll want to give it room to shine by keeping the rest of your makeup understated. Opt for eyeshadow in nudes or a light smoke, perhaps adding a pop of color on the opposite side of the color wheel from your metallic lipstick. So, for example, if you’re wearing red metallic lipstick, try a hint of forest green in your crease over mostly muted neutral eyeshadow.

How can I make my metallic lipstick last longer on my lips?

A. If you’ve prepped and moisturized, you’re well on your way to helping your metallic lipstick last. If you need it to stay on for an event, like a night out, consider using a setting spray and letting it dry completely before heading out the door.

Can I wear lip liner with metallic lipstick?

A. Not only can you, you probably should. Due to its heavy pigment and light-reflecting particles, metallic lipstick can run and feather more than the average product. A well-matched lip liner along with a lip primer can help your metallic lipstick stay put. If you want an even bolder look, opt for an ombre look and line your lips with a darker shade.

What’s the best metallic lipstick to buy?

Top metallic lipstick

UOMA Beauty Black Magic Metallic Shine Lipstick

What you need to know: Bring the magic with these hot, color-saturated metallic lipsticks offered in a range of colors from gold and violet to dark red.

What you’ll love: The Brazil nut oil and other moisturizing ingredients make this lipstick glide right on and keep lips soft and hydrated throughout wear.

What you should consider: It may take a few layers to achieve the precise coverage you want. You’ll need to play with layers until you’ve got the look you want with this not-quite-solid, not-quite-sheer line.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Top metallic lipstick for the money

Wet n Wild Megalast Liquid Catsuit Metallic Lipstick

What you need to know: This long-time drugstore brand has upgraded its formulas and added fun products like this aptly-named metallic lipstick.

What you’ll love: Look no further for a long-wear metallic lipstick. This one goes the distance! The Macadamia nut oil and vitamin E in the formula helps hydrate for surprisingly lush wear.

What you should consider: The shimmer emphasizes any dry patch on your lips, so be sure to wear this one over well-exfoliated and moisturized lips.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

CoverGirl Exhibitionist Metallic Lipstick in Can’t Stop

What you need to know: True to brand form, this lipstick is rich in color and comfortable to wear. The shea butter is moisturizing and makes this lipstick feel almost like a cream.

What you’ll love: The metallic sheen is marked but not overpowering. This is the metallic to try if you want to bring the look into daytime rotation.

What you should consider: This is not a long-wearing option, so if you’re out for the evening with this lipstick, expect to need a touch-up.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

