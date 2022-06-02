Which First Aid Beauty moisturizers are best?

First Aid Beauty’s skin care products are known for their ability to make skin look and feel healthier instantly. These products are formulated without sulfates and parabens and are gentle enough to provide relief for eczema and severely dry skin.

Additionally, some moisturizers and treatments include anti-aging properties. First Aid Beauty has gained a lot of recognition in recent years. The Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream is the top choice from this brand.

What to know before you buy a First Aid Beauty moisturizer

Know your skin type

It is important to know your skin type in order to properly treat and repair the areas of concern. Dry, oil, combination and normal skin types still need the same basic nourishment and protection, whether that comes from an SPF lotion or a night cream, but the level of moisturizer differs. If you are unsure what your skin type is, ask these questions:

Is your skin patchy and flaky?

Does it produce a lot of oil, sometimes clogging your pores?

Do you have areas that are somewhat dry and oily?

This will help narrow your selection in finding the best moisturizer for your skin.

Look for key ingredients

Most moisturizers contain oils like avocado or jojoba, hyaluronic acid, niacinamides, ceramides and antioxidants. These help keep skin well hydrated, as well as protect it from pollutants and toxins. The ingredients work together to help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

Drier skin will need more moisture enhancing ingredients, while oily skin requires moisture that does not clog the pores and helps minimize shine. Understanding your skin’s needs will help determine which ingredients are best for you.

Skin sensitivity

Not all skin has the same sensitivity and not everyone has sensitive skin. The most common sensitivity occurs when people have allergic skin reactions to certain ingredients. In some cases, this means itching, burning and rashes. If you have sensitive skin, avoid skincare products with fragrances, citric acids and oils that could be harsh on your face.

What to look for in a quality First Aid Beauty moisturizer

Non-greasy formulas

First Aid Beauty’s moisturizers are all tested by dermatologists. They provide deep levels of hydration to your skin in a way that doesn’t leave your skin feeling oily or over saturated by the product. Some may be heavy and some may leave your skin with a dewy feel, but no moisturizer should clog the pores.

Absorption ability

Moisturizers need to be absorbed into the skin’s surface layers in order to nourish and hydrate. Most moisturizers from First Aid Beauty absorb rather quickly. Applying small amounts allows you to test how well a moisturizer is absorbed into the skin.

Minimal fragrance

First Aid Beauty states they do use artificial fragrances in their products. Some products have a light fragrance due to essential oils or plant extracts used in the product that produce a scent. Overall, most fragrances in the moisturizers are faint and tend to fade after application.

How much you can expect to spend on First Aid Beauty moisturizer

Prices for this brand of moisturizer can range from $22-$60, with the majority of products found in the $30-$40 range.

First Aid Beauty moisturizer FAQ

How do I prevent my moisturizer from pilling?

A. Pilling can happen when a moisturizer is applied too quickly before a serum or other treatment has been absorbed. It can also happen when skin care products are not applied in the right order. The order to follow should be to cleanse, tone, treat and moisturize last, waiting a few minutes between each step to allow the products to absorb.

Can I use other moisturizers or serums with them?

A. Serums can be applied before using First Aid Beauty moisturizer. If you feel like you need more hydration, facial oils like squalene or rose hip oil can be used in combination by layering or mixing the products together.

Are they all vegan and cruelty-free?

A. All the moisturizers from First Aid Beauty are cruelty-free, with a few that are also vegan-friendly.

What’s the best First Aid Beauty moisturizer to buy?

Top First Aid Beauty moisturizer

Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream

What you need to know: This face cream is formulated to firm and plump skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and smooth your complexion over time.

What you’ll love: Collagen peptides firm and help skin’s elasticity, while niacinamide protects the skin barrier. These make skin appear fuller and more youthful.

What you should consider: Users of this product said they did not see much improvement with their skin, and it is somewhat pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Sephora

Top First Aid Beauty moisturizer for the money

Ultra Repair Cream

What you need to know: This cream is an all over moisturizer for the face and body that soothes dry skin and provides all-day hydration.

What you’ll love: Key ingredients like colloidal oatmeal, shea butter and allantoin help soothe and moisturize eczema and extra dry, irritated skin. It has a rich, whipped texture that melts into the skin.

What you should consider: Reviews said the eucalyptus oil in the cream irritated their skin and caused burning.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty, Sephora and SkinStore

Worth checking out

Hello FAB Coconut Water Cream

What you need to know: This coconut water infused cream is lightweight and absorbs quickly without feeling heavy on your skin.

What you’ll love: It is packed with electrolytes and antioxidants formulated to help fight signs of aging, comes in recyclable packaging and is vegan and cruelty-free.

What you should consider: Some users said that it did not hydrate their skin enough and left it feeling dry.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty, Sephora and SkinStore

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Shelby Sears writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.